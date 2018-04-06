‘All-weather’ allies: Why did Chinese workers thrash Pakistani policemen in Khanewal? Video goes viral

Now, a shocking incident has come to fore suggesting that all may not be well at the ground. A video that has now gone viral shows workers and engineers from China attacking and thrashing Pakistani policemen in Khanewal in the Punjab province.

The narrative around the relationship between Pakistan and China generally revolves around their all-weather strategic partnership and how Beijing backs and gives priority to Islamabad over an array of issues. Faced with increased isolation from a number of nations over its failure to tackle terrorism emanating from its soil and the state’s tacit support in aiding and shielding militant groups, Pakistan has often found solace in China’s unwavering support for the beleaguered nation.

The primary reason cited for this bonhomie is the multi billion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that envisages large-scale infrastructure projects with investments to the tune of over 60 billion dollar.

Now, a shocking incident has come to fore suggesting that all may not be well at the ground. A video that has now gone viral shows workers and engineers from China attacking and thrashing Pakistani policemen in Khanewal in the Punjab province. According to a report by DawnNewsTV, the Chinese workers did not stop there and went on to cut power supply to the Police camp located in the vicinity of the construction camp.

Videos of the incident, which doing round on social media, show a group of Chinese nationals attacking policemen. One of them was even seen standing on the bonnet of the police vehicle, the report says.

Who are these Chinese nationals?

The attackers are staff and engineers who are working in the construction of M4 Motorway from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad. It has been learnt that these workers have also stopped working and blocked roads by stationing heavy machinery and vehicles.

Shocking Reason

The police officials claimed that the accused Chinese nationals wanted to visit a red-light area on Tuesday night. However, they were not given permission to leave the camp, the police officials were quoted as saying by local media. Police said that the Chinese engineers have written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. In the letter, they alleged that police were obstructing them from doing their duties.

Police have rejected the claims. However, police they have refrained from taking any legal action even as 9 officials were suspended for their involvement in the clash.

Is a conflict brewing?

A Pakistani media report claims that this is not the first that such incident has taken place. Earlier, in 2016, the similar clash had taken place between Chinese workers and police. It has been learnt that Chinese workers are trained in martial arts and have the backing of People’s Liberation Army.