The week finally arrives when Apple reveals its newest creations for the world to go gaga over. This year, the world awaits brand-new iPhone 18 Pro models, as well as Apple’s first foldable phone, alongside a new Apple Watch, possibly an updated version of the AirPods, and a new iPad. Sadly, industry insiders state that there won’t be a new vanilla iPhone 18 this time, as Apple is likely to reserve it for an event planned in March 2027.

Also, the successor to the iPhone Air is likely to share the same fate.

Nonetheless, coming back to the “Surprise and Shine” keynote event on September 9, we are likely to see Apple’s new CEO John Ternus step onto the stage to kick off what insiders describe as the most ambitious hardware expansion in the tech giant’s history. Ternus takes direct ownership of a product roadmap his team has spent half a decade engineering.

“I am so excited about everything we have in store,” Ternus recently wrote in a memo to Apple employees. “We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal… but I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that,” he added.

Spotlight on the foldable ‘iPhone Ultra’

The headline act of this week’s keynote is expected to be Apple’s long-rumoured entry into the foldable market — a device dubbed internally as the iPhone Ultra.

Positioned to directly challenge established competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, the book-style foldable folds down to roughly the size of a passport. Based on what industry insiders, like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, and other insiders have revealed, the engineering breakthroughs appear centred around a custom hinge mechanism that dramatically reduces the centre crease — a compromise that has long plagued existing foldable phones.

This is in contrast to what Samsung did to reduce the display crease, i.e., utilise a titanium backplate for reducing the crease effect.

Key specs expected for the Foldable iPhone Ultra:

Processing: It is likely to be built on the upcoming A20 Pro silicon alongside an in-house C2 modem.

Displays: A compact external cover screen paired with an expansive interior display featuring split-view multitasking, having a layout similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Biometrics, Cameras: No Face ID, but there will be Touch ID integration. Apple is also rumoured to stick to a dual-camera system featuring standard and ultra-wide sensors.

Pricing: Analysts say that the iPhone Ultra is targeted firmly at the ultra-premium market, with prices expected to top $2,000.

The iPhone 18 Pro steps in as the flagship upgrade

Alongside the foldable iPhone Ultra, Apple is also likely to update its flagship Pro models with the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which will maintain their familiar industrial silhouettes but receive substantial performance upgrades under the hood. Some of the upgrades include improved battery efficiency, enhanced vapour chambers designed to prevent thermal throttling, and camera advancements highlighted by a mechanical aperture on the Pro Max for precise depth and light control.

The Pro iPhones are also expected to feature new colourways, including dark-red and light-blue colourways.

Upgrades to Apple Watch and AirPods

For the wrists, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will likely showcase ceramic cases alongside updated processors tailored to handle continuous, on-device AI tasks via a revamped Siri AI. Fitness tracking will also see an upgrade, with Apple testing all-day continuous heart-rate monitoring regardless of workout state.

Audio and home entertainment divisions are also slated for refreshes, with the entry-level AirPods 5 expected to debut alongside AI-focused chip upgrades for the Apple TV set-top box and HomePod mini. Meanwhile, the iPad mini is set to receive its biggest update in years with its first transition to an OLED panel.

When and where to watch Apple keynote

For viewers in India, the “Surprise and Shine” keynote will air live on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, starting at 10:30 PM IST (10:00 AM PT).

The event will stream live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Indian viewers can stream the keynote through the official channels:

– Apple Events Website: Accessible across major browsers on mobile and desktop.

– YouTube: Live-streamed on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

– Apple TV App: Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV streaming boxes, and compatible smart TVs.