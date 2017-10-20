Sreesanth floats playing for another country balloon, BCCI deflates it with this cutting remark

BCCI acting President has made it clear that Sreesanth cannot play for any other country as per ICC rules. (Image: Reuters)

Former cricketer S Sreesanth received a straight answer from the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on his take that if not allowed to play for India, he might consider playing for another country. BCCI acting President has made it clear that Sreesanth cannot play for any other country as per ICC rules. Khanna has been quoted as saying that a player who has been banned by his parent body cannot play for any other country as per ICC rules. He said, “Any player banned by his parent body cannot play for any other country, ICC rules very clear. Rules, regulations and the legal position is quite clear.”

Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who was a part of the T20 World Cup winning team in 2007, was banned for life after spot-fixing allegations during an Indian Premier League match in 2013. After the investigation by the board, a life ban was imposed on him in 2013. After a brief interlude during which the ban was lifted, the Kerala High Court restored the lifetime ban imposed by BCCI on Sreesanth on October 17th this year.

The former cricketer was talking tough about the matter at a recent event in Dubai on Friday. Sreesanth was quoted as saying by ANI, “BCCI has imposed the ban, not ICC. If not India, I can play for any other country, because am 34 now and I can only play for maximum six more years. As a person who loves cricket, I want to play cricket. And not only that, BCCI is a private firm; it is only us who say that this is the Indian team, but you know BCCI is a private body after all. So, if I play for any other country, it probably may be the same”.