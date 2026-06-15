The FIFA World Cup has grown into far more than a football tournament. It is now one of the biggest commercial events in global sport.

For the four-year cycle ending with the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA expects to generate around $13 billion in revenue, a sharp increase from the $7.57 billion earned during the previous cycle that culminated in Qatar 2022.

The figure underlines just how valuable football’s biggest event has become. But where does all that money come from, and what happens to it once it reaches FIFA’s accounts?

The World Cup year is where the money is made

FIFA earns revenue throughout a four-year cycle through tournaments, licensing agreements and commercial partnerships. However, the vast majority of the money arrives during the men’s World Cup year.

Of the projected $13 billion cycle revenue, FIFA expects roughly $8.9 billion to be generated during the tournament year alone. Three major sources account for most of that income.

Broadcasting remains king

The largest contributor is still television and media rights.

Broadcasting deals are expected to account for roughly 44% of tournament-year revenue, generating close to $3.9 billion.

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams has played a significant role. The tournament now features 104 matches instead of 64, creating more inventory for broadcasters and advertisers around the world.

Simply put, more matches mean more content to sell.

Tickets and hospitality have become a gold mine

The second-biggest revenue stream comes from ticket sales and hospitality packages.

FIFA expects to generate around $3 billion from this category alone, a dramatic increase from the previous World Cup cycle.

Several factors are driving that growth. The tournament is being staged in some of North America’s largest stadiums, many of them home to NFL teams, allowing FIFA to sell more seats than ever before.

The organisation has also embraced dynamic pricing, a system commonly used by airlines and concert promoters, where ticket prices rise and fall based on demand. The approach has proved lucrative but has also attracted criticism from supporters concerned about affordability.

Sponsors continue to pay premium prices

Commercial partnerships remain another crucial pillar of FIFA’s business model.

Global brands are expected to contribute around $1.8 billion through sponsorship and marketing agreements.

For companies, the World Cup remains one of the few events capable of delivering a truly global audience at scale. With matches being played across North America, FIFA has been able to attract strong interest from multinational sponsors looking to reach consumers across multiple markets.

Where does the money go?

Unlike many major sports organisations, FIFA is registered as a non-profit body in Switzerland. That means the organisation does not operate with the goal of distributing profits to shareholders. Instead, it says the majority of its income is reinvested into football.

According to FIFA’s plans, around 90% of revenue generated during the cycle will be redistributed or reinvested. The spending broadly falls into three categories: running tournaments, rewarding participating teams, and funding football development around the world.

A small portion of FIFA’s spending also goes towards administration and executive compensation. According to FIFA’s 2025 financial report, President Gianni Infantino received a total compensation package of $6 million last year, including a $3 million performance bonus, up from a $2 million bonus previously.

The increase followed the launch of the expanded Club World Cup and reflects FIFA’s policy of linking part of senior executives’ pay to the organisation’s commercial performance. While executive compensation represents a tiny fraction of FIFA’s overall budget, it has attracted scrutiny as revenues continue to climb to record levels.

Running the World Cup is expensive

A significant share of FIFA’s budget is spent on staging competitions. Tournament operations are expected to cost around $3.8 billion during the cycle.

That includes everything from broadcasting infrastructure and event production to staffing, technology and support for local organising committees.

Many of the largest infrastructure and public security costs, however, are typically borne by host governments and cities rather than FIFA itself.

Record prize money for participating nations

The 2026 World Cup also comes with the largest prize fund in tournament history. FIFA has allocated $871 million to participating teams, a substantial increase from the previous edition. The champions will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will earn $33 million.

Even nations eliminated in the group stage will take home guaranteed payouts, reflecting FIFA’s effort to spread financial rewards more broadly across the expanded 48-team field.

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Funding football’s future

Perhaps the most important long-term investment comes through FIFA’s development programmes.

Under its FIFA Forward initiative, the governing body plans to distribute around $2.25 billion to member associations worldwide. The funding helps national federations pay for coaching programmes, facilities, youth development projects and operational costs.

For many smaller football nations, these grants represent a vital source of funding that would otherwise be difficult to secure.

Critics have occasionally questioned whether the programme also strengthens FIFA’s political influence, given that each of its 211 member associations holds equal voting power in presidential elections regardless of size. FIFA, however, maintains that the programme’s purpose is to grow football globally and improve access to the sport.

How FIFA World Cup’s business model has evolved

The numbers illustrate how dramatically the World Cup’s business model has evolved.

By expanding the tournament, increasing the number of matches, leveraging North America’s vast stadium infrastructure and attracting premium sponsors, FIFA has pushed the commercial value of the event to unprecedented levels.

For fans, the World Cup remains a month-long celebration of football. For FIFA, it has become a global business capable of generating billions of dollars and funding the sport’s growth far beyond the final whistle.