European football nations have unanimously agreed to boycott FIFA competitions if the global governing body moves ahead with plans to sell a minority stake to private investors.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of UEFA’s 55th national association earlier today.

“No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive,” the Union of European Football Associations said on Thursday.

The move raises the possibility of European teams missing the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. It could also threaten the men’s World Cup scheduled to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030.

UEFA and its members have demanded that FIFA abandon the proposal in full. They have also sought binding assurances that FIFA will not again consider opening its governance or competitions to private ownership.

UEFA said the World Cup should not be treated as an investment product. It warned that the entry of private investors could place shareholder returns ahead of the interests of players, national associations, clubs and supporters.

“The World Cup is not for sale,” it added.

What is FIFA proposing?

Earlier this week, FIFA announced its plans to establish a new entity called FIFA Forward Enterprises, or FFE.

The entity would take over FIFA’s commercial and event operations. These would include major tournaments such as the men’s and women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup.

While FIFA would continue to function as football’s global governing body. It would also retain a majority stake in the proposed company after selling a minority interest to outside investors.

The organisation has proposed selling up to 21 per cent of FFE. The transaction could raise as much as $4.2 billion, according to The New York Times.

Reports have valued the proposed entity at around $20 billion. Reuters also reported that FIFA plans to sell roughly a fifth of the venture while retaining control over football governance and tournament operations.

Funds could be distributed to football associations

Money raised through the transaction could be released to FIFA’s member associations.

The proposal will require approval from a majority of FIFA’s 211 national associations. It must also receive the backing of the FIFA Council.

According to a report published by The Guardian citing sources, FIFA wants the approvals completed by September 19. This would allow funds to be made available to member associations from the beginning of 2027.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has argued that the structure would help unlock the commercial potential of global football. He has said the proceeds would support sustainable and inclusive development across the sport.

FIFA president faces international backlash

The latest move spearheaded by FIFA chief has faced severe backlash from international football federations and football governing councils across Europe, the Caribbean and Asia.

The European governing body alleged that the plan was prepared without meaningful consultation with national associations and other football stakeholders.

It said private ownership could permanently change how decisions are taken on tournament formats, international calendars and the future of global competitions. UEFA’s opposition was backed by all its 55 members.

“There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are prepared to accept, but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments. Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale,” UEFA concluded its statement.

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The proposal has also faced concerns outside Europe. Concacaf, which represents North America, Central America and the Caribbean football associations said it first became aware of the plan through media reports and a subsequent FIFA release.

It expressed concern over what it described as a lack of due process.

The Asian Football Confederation also said it was disappointed that the proposal became public before its members could examine it through established governance channels.

The European boycott will remain conditional for now. But it marks one of the most serious confrontations between UEFA and FIFA in recent years and could place the future of the private investment plan in doubt.