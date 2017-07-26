Mithali Raj and team returns home, says beginning of good times for women cricket. (ANI)

Mithali Raj and team got a thrilling reception upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai after the Women in Blue returned from their memorable campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup in England. Team India under the leadership of Mithali Raj ended up as the runner-ups in the quadrennial global tournament after they were defeated by hosts England in the final on July 23. As per ANI report, at a press conference in Mumbai, Mithali Raj while citing the start of a revolution for Women’s Cricket said,”It is the just the beginning of good times for Women’s Cricket.” She added,”If something like this is started in India, it will help players in getting exposure but it’s up to the BCCI.” Mithali further talked about the hard work done by the team for the World Cup and said,”After the bad performance in 2013 girls prepared really hard for this World Cup. We’ll put the similar effort for T20 World Cup.” The Indian women’s team skipper during the World Cup became the highest run-getter of all time by breaking England’s Charlotte Edwards 5,992 runs record. Meanwhile, India strike bowler Jhulan Goswami while talking to the media said,”Playing at Lord’s is a dream for every cricketer. Playing final there is dream come true. There was pressure but I enjoyed it.”

Indian batsman Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her satisfaction in playing long innings and said,”Have played domestic & International Cricket but had never played long innings. Loved it that I played well in times of need.” Talking about the future plans, Kaur said,”The way our team is playing now, whoever be the Captain in the next World Cup, we’ll try not to fall short of the target.”

You may also like to watch:



However, on Sunday, Indian women’s cricket team let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England, leaving Mithali Raj’s giant-slaying side with the runners-up tag for the second time in the ICC World Cup. It was an anti-climactic result for India since they were well on course for a memorable triumph, sitting pretty at 191 for three in 42.5 before a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs. Needing just 38 runs off 43 balls, the Indian lower middle order committed harakiri losing seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs.