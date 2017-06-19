  3. India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Final: Here is the reaction of Twitterratti after India’s defeat

Even as Men in Blue suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval today, the cricket fans in the country seem to have taken the defeat to to their stride by reacting maturely.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2017 2:25 AM
It was Pakistan's major title win after 2009 World Twenty20 victory. (Reuters)

Even as Men in Blue suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval today, the cricket fans in the country seem to ave taken the defeat to to their stride by reacting maturely, a report by the Quint has said. After winning the toss, Team India captain Virat Kohli invited Pakistan to bat first. The men in green, who were considered underdogs in the match put a massive target of 339 runs for India to chase. However to India’s dismay, Kohli’s boys were bowled out for 150 runs in 30.3 overs

It was Pakistan’s major title win after 2009 World Twenty20 victory. The win also broke the jinx of not performing against India in major event, a PTI report said. On a good batting track, Kohli had surprised everyone by putting Pakistan to bat first. The decision which was prompted by Team India’s ability to chase, began on wrong note after a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah nicked by an edgy Zaman only to be called no-ball because of an overstepping. Zaman went on to score a century.

Pakistan batsmen took Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to task with the due not being able to take single wicket, the agency said. With no support from the pitch, their limitations were thoroughly exposed, the agency report said further.

Apart from Hardik Pandya (76 off 43 balls), none of the Indian batsmen were able show resistance against the Pakistani bowlers.

After the match, several Twitterratti, including celebrities, reacted on micro blogging site . Here are some of them.

