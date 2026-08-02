India will wrap up its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign on Saturday, August 2, with medal hopes resting on judo and track cycling before the closing ceremony in Glasgow.

After collecting 39 medals (13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze), India will look to finish on a high with Olympian Avtar Singh leading the judo contingent, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das headline the cycling events.

The day will also conclude with the Commonwealth Games 2030 handover ceremony, where Ahmedabad will officially receive hosting responsibilities from Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026 India schedule today (August 2)

Judo

Women’s -78kg Round of 16

Ishroop Narang- 2:30 PM IST

Men’s -100kg Round of 16

Avtar Singh – 2:36 PM IST

Men’s +100kg Round of 16

Yash Ghangas – 2:48 PM IST

Quarter-finals, repechage and semi-finals will follow through the afternoon, depending on results.

Medal bouts (if qualified)

Women’s -78kg Bronze – 7:30 PM IST

Women’s -78kg Final – 7:42 PM IST

Men’s -100kg Bronze – 7:48 PM IST

Men’s -100kg Final – 8:00 PM IST

Men’s +100kg Bronze – 8:48 PM IST

Men’s +100kg Final – 9:00 PM IST

Track Cycling

Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification

Harshveer Singh Sekhon

Dinesh Kumar

1:45 PM IST

Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

3:27 PM IST

Men’s 40km Points Race Final (if qualified)

9:09 PM IST

Para Track Cycling

Women’s C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final

Lisha Das

8:40 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

India’s athletes will join the closing ceremony beginning at 1:30 AM IST on August 3, where Ahmedabad will officially be unveiled as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The ceremony is expected to feature a cultural showcase led by Indian performers before the Commonwealth Games flag is handed over.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026

India enters the final day with:

13 Gold

17 Silver

9 Bronze

39 medals

Boxing has been India’s standout discipline with a record seven gold medals, while judo has already delivered the country’s best-ever Commonwealth Games performance, led by historic gold medallists Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh. Olympian Avtar Singh will now look to add another chapter to that success on the final day.