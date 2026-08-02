India’s preparations for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka have suffered a major setback, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah reportedly ruled out due to a lingering knee injury.

According to a Cricinfo report, Bumrah continues to experience discomfort in his left knee following an assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). The medical team and other stakeholders have decided against rushing him back, opting instead to prioritise a full recovery.

The report adds that Bumrah had received an injection last month after the knee issue resurfaced during the latter stages of the T20 World Cup. While there were discussions about making him available for the second Test in Colombo, the BCCI medical staff reportedly did not want to risk a recurrence by bringing him back prematurely.

India begin the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15. The report further states that Bumrah was never expected to join the squad in Mumbai on August 3 before its departure, with the plan always being to give him additional recovery time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name Bumrah’s replacement in the squad.

Earlier reports had deemed Bumrah fit

Earlier, PTI had reported that Bumrah had in fact recovered from his injury.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team’s plans,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the recent turn of events suggest that the medical staff do not want to aggravate his injury.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [Captain], KL Rahul [vice-captain], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah (RULED OUT), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

*Sai Sudharsan’s availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’S Centre of Excellence.

India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, 2026 Schedule