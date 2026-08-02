Seventeen-year-old Tanvi Sharma announced her arrival on the senior badminton stage with the biggest title of her career, defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 to win the Taipei Open 2026 on Sunday.

The victory handed the Indian youngster her maiden BWF Super 300 crown and made her only the fourth Indian woman after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Devika Sihag to lift a Super 300 title.

More significantly, Tanvi became the first Indian since Saina Nehwal in 2008 to win the Taipei Open women’s singles title, doing so in the very arena that has long been associated with Taiwanese badminton icon Tai Tzu-ying.

Teenager overcomes nerves to seal biggest title of her career

Tanvi dominated large parts of the final but also showed the rawness that comes with youth.

She raced to an 8-point lead in the opening game before allowing Nguyen back into the contest, only to regain control with a series of perfectly timed winners.

Her biggest weapon throughout the contest was her straight smash, a shot that repeatedly broke Nguyen’s rhythm and helped her pull away whenever momentum began to shift.

Even when unforced errors threatened to undo her hard work, Tanvi responded with fearless attacking badminton to close out both games in straight sets.

A breakthrough moment for Indian badminton

The title represents another significant milestone in an already remarkable rise.

After finishing runner-up at the World Junior Championships and battling illness earlier in the season, the teenager bounced back in style by lifting her first senior international title.

Coached by South Korean Park Tae-sang, Tanvi has steadily built a reputation for her fearless attacking game and exceptional timing, qualities that were on full display throughout the week in Taipei.

The victory also strengthens India’s women’s singles pipeline, with Tanvi now joining an elite list of Indian players to have won a Super 300 title.

At just 17, Sunday’s triumph could prove to be the breakthrough that launches one of Indian badminton’s brightest young talents onto the global stage.