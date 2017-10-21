Hockey Asia Cup 2017 Live Score, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Match delayed due to rain

Asia Cup 2017: The young Indian team is flying high on confidence after leading a strong campaign in the Asia Cup tournament which is underway in Dhaka. (Twitter)

Asia Cup 2017 Live: India will eye for their fourth win over Pakistan this year as the two traditional rivals lock horns in their last match of the Super 4 fixtures of Asia Cup 2017 in Dhaka. The Men in Blue will focus on improving their performance from their previous clash against Pakistan in which they beat the Green Brigade 3-1. India have sailed through the tournament showing impressive form. They notched up three successive wins in the Pool stage but the forward line was put to test against a highly defensive Korean side in their first Super-4s match. India showed sublime skills in their clinical demolition of the Malaysian side and will look to carry on the winning form. Though India are on top of the table with four points from one draw and one win, Malaysia are close second with three points from their win against Pakistan, while Korea have two points from two draws and Pakistan are at No.4 with one point. Pakistan will give their all to win today’s match or else it is game over for the neighbours.

Here are India vs Pakistan Live Updates:

7:11 pm: Match has been delayed due to rain. The clash will start at 6:30 pm.

4:15 pm: Hello and welcome to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2017 Super 4 match up. India will like to continue with their winning momentum while Pakistan would try to change the course of wind in their favour as another game loss will be game over for the Green Brigade.