Premier League 2026/27 season guide: Arsenal begin their title defence as the new campaign brings three promoted clubs, nine teams in Europe and a major managerial reshuffle. Here is everything you need to know before the first ball is kicked.

The Premier League is back, but the new season does not begin with the usual sense of simply picking up where the last one ended.

Arsenal are champions for the first time in 22 years and now face the challenge that has eluded them for more than two decades: defending the title. Manchester City have a new manager after Pep Guardiola’s departure. Liverpool begin life after Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah. Chelsea have handed the reins to Xabi Alonso, while Manchester United enter Michael Carrick’s first full season in charge.

There are also three new arrivals. Coventry City return after 25 years away, Ipswich Town are back after a one-season absence and Hull City have returned to the top flight after a decade.

And then there is Europe. A record-equalling nine Premier League clubs will play in UEFA competitions this season, including five in the Champions League.

The 2026/27 season starts on Friday, August 21, and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2027, with all 10 final-day matches kicking off simultaneously. The campaign will contain 33 weekends and five midweek rounds.

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When does the Premier League 2026/27 season start?

The opening match is Arsenal vs Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21 (August 22 IST). The match kicks off at 8pm BST, which is 12:30am IST on Saturday, August 22. Arsenal begin their first title defence since the 2004/05 season against the Championship winners and one of the three promoted clubs.

The season has been pushed back by a week compared with the previous campaign because of the congested international calendar. The later start provides 89 clear days between the end of the previous Premier League season and the new campaign, while also allowing 33 days between the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and the Premier League’s return. The final round is scheduled for May 30, 2027.

Who are the 20 Premier League teams this season?

The 2026/27 Premier League will feature:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Coventry City

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Hull City

Ipswich Town

Leeds United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Coventry, Ipswich and Hull have been promoted, replacing Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham United.

Arsenal begin the biggest challenge after ending their wait

Arsenal enter the season as the team everyone else wants to catch. Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season, finally converting years of near-misses into a championship. Arteta is also the longest-serving manager currently in the Premier League, having taken charge in December 2019.

But defending a title is a different challenge. Arsenal have spent several seasons building towards the summit. Now they have to cope with the expectations that come with being champions, while also competing in Europe and managing the demands of a squad that will be expected to challenge on multiple fronts.

Arteta has already acknowledged the scale of the task, saying the club have the “ambition”, “desire”, ability and conviction to try to win back-to-back titles. The opening fixture against Coventry is therefore more than a ceremonial start. It is the beginning of Arsenal’s attempt to establish themselves as the league’s new benchmark.

Manchester City enter a post-Guardiola era

Few changes are bigger than the one at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s reign is over and Enzo Maresca takes charge.

Maresca is not an outsider to the City system. He previously managed Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad and won the Premier League 2 title before working as one of Guardiola’s assistants. He subsequently managed Parma and Leicester City before taking over Chelsea in 2024. His return to Manchester comes at a moment when City are attempting to redefine themselves.

The challenge is not merely replacing Guardiola’s tactical influence. It is maintaining a culture that produced multiple Premier League titles while the squad itself continues to evolve.

City begin at home against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, August 23.

Liverpool have a new manager and a very different challenge

Liverpool’s title defence does not exist this season. Instead, they begin another era. Andoni Iraola has replaced Arne Slot after his successful spell at Bournemouth.

Iraola arrives with a strong Premier League record of his own. His work at Bournemouth culminated in the club qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history. He now inherits a much bigger job at Anfield.

The biggest emotional and sporting change, however, is the departure of Mohamed Salah, whose long association with Liverpool has ended. Liverpool’s first league game under Iraola is a difficult one: Newcastle United away on Sunday, August 23. It is an early test of whether Liverpool can remain among the title contenders while simultaneously rebuilding their identity.

Manchester United give Michael Carrick the full-time job

Michael Carrick is no longer the caretaker. The former Manchester United midfielder became head coach in January 2026 and guided the club to third place last season. He has now been handed the job permanently.

Carrick’s first full season begins away at newly promoted Hull City. That is an interesting opening for a club that spent several seasons struggling to regain its place among the Premier League’s leading sides.

A third-place finish has raised expectations, but the new campaign will test whether last season represented a genuine change in direction. United’s first major derby comes quickly: they host Manchester City on September 12.

Chelsea begin another new chapter

Chelsea have appointed Xabi Alonso, adding another high-profile manager to an already crowded list of new faces in the Premier League. The former Real Madrid midfielder takes charge of a club that has continued to spend heavily while searching for consistency.

Chelsea’s opening match is away at Fulham on Monday, August 24. It is the final fixture of the opening round and gives Alonso an immediate London derby to begin his Premier League tenure.

Nine clubs will play in Europe

The Premier League has matched its record for the number of clubs competing in UEFA competitions.

Five clubs will play in the Champions League:

Arsenal Manchester City Manchester United Aston Villa Liverpool

Liverpool’s fifth-place finish was enough because England earned a European Performance Spot after its clubs’ strong results in UEFA competitions.

Europa League:

AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland

Crystal Palace

Conference League:

Brighton & Hove Albion, who enter via the play-off route

Crystal Palace’s inclusion is particularly unusual. They finished 15th in the Premier League but qualified for the Europa League by winning the Conference League.

The result is a season in which almost half of the league’s clubs will have European football.

That creates another subplot: can Premier League clubs competing on several fronts maintain consistency domestically?

The scheduling will be complicated, too. Champions League matches are generally played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while Europa League and Conference League matches are usually on Thursdays.

Three clubs are back in the Premier League

Coventry City

Coventry return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after winning the Championship.

They are managed by Frank Lampard, a three-time Premier League champion as a player and former Chelsea and Everton manager. Their opening game could hardly be more demanding: Arsenal away.

Lampard’s task is straightforward in theory but difficult in practice, turn a Championship-winning group into a team capable of surviving in the world’s most demanding domestic league.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich return after only one season away. They begin the campaign under Gary O’Neil, who has previous Premier League experience with Bournemouth and Wolves. Their first game is at home against Sunderland.

That makes the fixture particularly interesting: two clubs with very different routes back to the Premier League meeting immediately.

Hull City

Hull are back after a decade away. Their promotion was secured through a dramatic play-off final victory over Middlesbrough, with a late winner settling the contest. They begin at home against Manchester United.

The managerial landscape has changed dramatically

The Premier League enters the season with an unusually high level of managerial turnover. Among the new faces are:

Club Manager Arsenal Mikel Arteta Bournemouth Marco Rose Chelsea Xabi Alonso Coventry City Frank Lampard Crystal Palace Pierre Sage Fulham Álvaro Arbeloa Hull City Sergej Jakirovic Ipswich Town Gary O’Neil Liverpool Andoni Iraola Manchester City Enzo Maresca Manchester United Michael Carrick Nottingham Forest Oliver Glasner Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi

The Premier League’s official managers list records 19 managers currently in place, with Newcastle still without a confirmed head coach following Eddie Howe’s departure.

That means the season begins with an unusual question: how quickly can so many clubs adapt to new tactical ideas?

What happened in the Premier League last season?

The 2025/26 season was unusually competitive. The average winning margin fell to 1.72 goals, the lowest since 2014/15, while 51.4% of all wins came by a single goal. Only two matches were won by five or more goals.

Late goals were another defining feature. There were 114 goals in the 90th minute or later, a new Premier League record. Those goals accounted for 10.9% of all goals scored, also a record.

The season also produced a record 185 goals from corners, highlighting the growing importance of set pieces in the modern Premier League.

That matters for the new campaign because the margins between European qualification, mid-table security and relegation can be extremely small.

Sunderland showed promoted clubs can dream big

Sunderland were one of the stories of the previous season. They finished seventh immediately after promotion, becoming only the seventh promoted side in Premier League history to finish in the top seven and the first since Wolves in 2018/19.

The reward was Europa League football.

Their achievement changes the conversation around promotion. For newly promoted clubs, survival remains the first objective. But Sunderland demonstrated that the gap between promotion and European qualification does not have to be enormous if recruitment, coaching and momentum align.

This season, Coventry, Ipswich and Hull will attempt to find their own version of that formula.

The relegation battle could be just as important

The bottom of the table has its own story. Wolves, Burnley and West Ham were relegated last season. West Ham’s relegation was particularly striking because they finished with 39 points, a tally that would have been enough to avoid relegation in every season since 2002/03.

It is another reminder of how narrow the margins have become.

The three promoted clubs therefore enter the season knowing that staying up may require considerably more than the traditional 35-40-point target.

The players to watch

The Premier League remains a meeting point for the world’s elite.

Last season, 67 countries were represented across the 20 clubs, while 128 nationalities have been represented in the competition’s history.

Erling Haaland remains one of the central figures.

The Manchester City striker became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, doing so in 111 appearances and breaking Alan Shearer’s previous record of 124. Bruno Fernandes also enters the new season with a record to his name after producing 21 assists in the previous campaign.

For Fantasy Premier League players, Haaland was also the highest-scoring player last season with 239 points, including 27 goals and eight assists.

But the new season also brings a different generation of players and several post-World Cup storylines, with many of the competition’s biggest stars returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Premier League’s opening weekend

The first round of matches is spread across four days.

Friday, August 21

Arsenal vs Coventry City-12:30am IST, August 22

Saturday, August 22

Hull City vs Manchester United– 5:00pm IST

Everton vs Crystal Palace– 7:30pm IST

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland– 7:30pm IST

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United– 7:30pm IST

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur– 10:00pm IST

Sunday, August 23

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa– 6:30pm IST

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth– 6:30pm IST

Newcastle United vs Liverpool– 9:00pm IST

Monday, August 24

Fulham vs Chelsea– 12:30am IST, August 25

These timings are converted from the Premier League’s published UK schedule. Fixtures remain subject to change,

Some of the biggest early fixtures

The calendar has already produced several dates that will attract attention. Manchester United host Manchester City on September 12.

Liverpool’s first meeting with Manchester United is scheduled for October 10, while Chelsea host United on October 31.

Arsenal’s early schedule includes Chelsea at home on September 5, Manchester City at home on November 28 and Liverpool away on October 31. These fixtures matter not only because of the traditional rivalries but because several of them will be early tests for clubs adapting to new managers.

Why the Christmas schedule is different

Player welfare has become a bigger issue as the football calendar expands.

The Premier League has committed to ensuring that, over Christmas and New Year, no two match rounds take place within 60 hours of each other.

The league has also worked its calendar around UEFA competitions and international fixtures. With nine English clubs involved in Europe, fixture planning has become considerably more complicated.

For supporters, that means some traditional festive fixtures will be spaced differently. For clubs, it means squad depth becomes even more important.

What about the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europe?

Premier League clubs will again have three domestic competitions to navigate alongside European football:

Premier League

FA Cup

EFL Cup

The nine European clubs will also have UEFA commitments.

For Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool, the Champions League adds another demanding schedule. Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace face the Europa League, while Brighton enter the Conference League qualification process.

The expanded European calendar makes rotation, injuries and squad management potentially decisive.

How can fans in India watch the Premier League?

For Indian viewers, the Premier League remains a major part of the country’s football viewing ecosystem.

The Premier League’s current broadcast-rights agreement lists JioStar as the rights holder for South Asia for the 2025/26 to 2027/28 seasons. That puts the 2026/27 campaign firmly inside the existing rights cycle.

JioStar’s latest India study, conducted with Nielsen using BARC data, found that Indians watched 9.04 billion minutes of Premier League football across the JioStar network during the 2025/26 season. Combined reach across linear television and digital screens has grown 2.4 times in five years, while the league now has 144.5 million followers in India.

The audience is also moving beyond the traditional metropolitan football markets. According to the study, states including Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh now account for a much larger share of viewing than five years ago.

For Indian football consumption, that may be one of the most important stories of the new season: the Premier League is no longer just a late-night television habit for established football fans. It is becoming a broader digital and television sports property.

Why this Premier League season could be different

There is no shortage of reasons to watch. Arsenal have to prove that their title was the beginning of a new era rather than the culmination of a long pursuit. Manchester City have to establish what comes after Guardiola. Liverpool have to rebuild without Salah and Slot.

Manchester United have to determine whether Carrick can turn last season’s improvement into something sustainable. Chelsea begin another project under Alonso. Three promoted clubs have to survive and Sunderland have already shown that survival is not necessarily the ceiling. And nine English clubs will try to balance domestic ambitions with European football.

That makes the 2026/27 Premier League less a continuation than a reset. The champions are different. Several of the managers are different. The European landscape is different. Three clubs are new. And some of the league’s most recognisable players are returning from a World Cup that has already stretched the football calendar further than ever.

The one thing that has not changed is the basic appeal of the Premier League: 20 clubs, 380 matches and nine months in which the smallest margins can reshape the entire table.