Neeraj Chopra is back in action, and Indian fans will not have to pay to watch him compete in Lausanne. The Tokyo Olympic champion returns to the Diamond League on Friday as he takes on a high-quality javelin field that includes Commonwealth Games champion Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and several other global stars.

The Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, could be another important checkpoint in Chopra’s comeback season. After finishing winning silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he will be looking to build momentum ahead of the Asian Games later this year.

Here is everything you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne Diamond League 2026 event, including the start time in India, live streaming, TV telecast and whether you can watch it for free.

When is Neeraj Chopra competing at Lausanne Diamond League 2026?

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin at the Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, on Friday, August 21.

The men’s javelin event is scheduled to begin at 11:52 PM IST. The meeting is being held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

For Indian viewers, that means the competition will begin late on Friday night and continue into Saturday.

Can you watch Neeraj Chopra live for free in India?

Yes. The official Wanda Diamond League YouTube stream is the cheapest option for fans in India and does not require a paid sports subscription. The Diamond League’s official “How to follow” information lists Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook as the rights holder for India.

Recent reports also confirm that there is no television broadcast currently listed for India, while the event is available through the official Diamond League YouTube channel.

Where can you watch the Lausanne Diamond League on TV in India?

At present, there is no confirmed television telecast in India for the Lausanne meeting. This is worth noting because rights arrangements for athletics events can differ from one Diamond League meeting to another. There are no Indian TV broadcaster for Lausanne.

Is JioHotstar streaming Neeraj Chopra’s Lausanne event?

No, JioHotstar does not have the streaming rights for the Diamond League event and wont be streaming the event live.

Why is Neeraj Chopra competing in Lausanne?

Lausanne is Chopra’s third competitive outing of the 2026 season. He began his season at the Doha Diamond League in June, returning to competition after a lengthy injury layoff. He finished fourth there with a throw of 85.69m.

He then travelled to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games, where he won the silver medal with a season-best throw of 85.83m. That silver came behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, setting up another meeting between the two in Lausanne.

For Chopra, Lausanne is therefore not just another Diamond League appearance. It is another step in his return towards his best form.

Chopra vs Pathirage: The South Asian rivalry gets another chapter

The men’s javelin competition has an unusually strong South Asian storyline. Chopra will face Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, the Sri Lankan who beat him to Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow.

Pathirage has been one of the breakout athletes of the 2026 season. He produced a world-leading 92.62m throw at the Rome Diamond League and then won the Commonwealth Games title with an 89.75m effort.

That puts Pathirage in a different category from the challenger Chopra faced at many of his earlier Diamond League appearances. The Sri Lankan is now a genuine contender in his own right.

The Lausanne field also includes Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion, along with former Olympic and world champions.

Who are the other big names in the javelin field?

The competition includes several of the world’s leading throwers.

The entry list includes:

Neeraj Chopra — India

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage — Sri Lanka

Arshad Nadeem — Pakistan

Anderson Peters — Grenada

Keshorn Walcott — Trinidad and Tobago

Jakub Vadlejch — Czechia

Artur Felfner — Ukraine

Curtis Thompson — USA

Marc Minichello — USA

Simon Wieland — Switzerland

Thomas Rohler — Germany

The presence of Chopra, Nadeem and Pathirage gives the competition an unusually strong South Asian flavour, while Walcott, Peters and Vadlejch add Olympic and world championship pedigree.

Chopra’s record in Lausanne

Lausanne has been a successful venue for Chopra. He won the Diamond League meeting in 2022, producing a throw of 89.08m. He returned in 2023 and successfully defended his title with 87.66m. In 2024, Chopra finished runner-up but produced a bigger throw of 89.49m.

His record in Lausanne means the Swiss meeting is not unfamiliar territory. But the circumstances are different this time, with Chopra still working his way back to full fitness.

What is at stake for Chopra?

The immediate objective is straightforward: produce a strong throw against a world-class field.

Chopra has been managing his return after a lower-back injury that disrupted his preparations and delayed his 2026 comeback. He has acknowledged that his fitness is still progressing rather than being completely back to where it was previously.

That makes Lausanne another useful competitive test. It also comes with a larger season objective. The Diamond League circuit culminates in the series final in Brussels on September 4-5, and strong performances during the series are important for qualification.

The meeting is also part of Chopra’s build-up towards the Asian Games, where he will be looking to maintain his position as India’s leading track-and-field athlete.

India vs Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: a new javelin rivalry?

For Indian athletics fans, perhaps the most interesting aspect of Lausanne is how quickly the javelin conversation in South Asia has changed.

For years, Chopra and Pakistan’s Nadeem were the region’s defining names in the event. Nadeem’s Olympic-record 92.97m throw at Paris 2024 earned him gold, while Chopra took silver. Now Pathirage has entered that equation.

His 92.62m world-leading throw in Rome means three athletes from the subcontinent are capable of producing throws that can change the outcome of a major international competition. For Chopra, that makes Lausanne more than a routine Diamond League stop.

Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Quick details

Detail Information Event Lausanne Diamond League 2026 Meeting Athletissima Date Friday, August 21 Venue Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne Event Men’s javelin throw Start time in India 11:52 PM IST Live streaming in India Wanda Diamond League YouTube TV telecast in India No confirmed TV broadcast currently listed Free viewing option Yes- official YouTube stream Chopra’s 2026 season-best 85.83m 2026 world-leading mark 92.62m- Rumesh Pathirage

The key takeaway for Indian viewers is simple: you do not necessarily need a paid subscription to watch Neeraj Chopra in Lausanne. The official Diamond League YouTube stream is currently the most affordable and potentially completely free-route for fans in India.

Check the official Diamond League YouTube channel close to 11:52 PM IST on Friday for the live feed.