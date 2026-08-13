India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting August 15 in Galle. The series is crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side and they must win to give themselves the best chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

With Sony Sports Network holding the media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket in the Indian subcontinent, viewers have several options. You can watch the series on television through a DTH subscription, stream it on your smart device or use one of the mobile, broadband or bundled entertainment plans that include access to the relevant channels or streaming service. The cheapest option, however, depends on how you plan to watch.

If you already have a DTH connection at home, adding a Sony Sports channel could cost considerably less than taking a full OTT subscription. For viewers who primarily watch cricket on their phones or laptops, meanwhile, SonyLIV may make more sense.

Here is a breakdown of the options.

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Can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Tests for free?

Yes, if you have DD Free Dish. The India-Sri Lanka Test series is also being made available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish viewers, allowing them to watch the matches without paying for a separate SonyLIV subscription.

DD Free Dish is Prasar Bharati’s free-to-air DTH service and does not charge viewers a monthly subscription fee. However, viewers need a compatible DD Free Dish set-top box and dish antenna; the initial hardware purchase is a one-time cost rather than a recurring subscription.

One important distinction: this free option is specifically for viewers accessing DD Sports through the DD Free Dish platform. So, if you already have DD Free Dish at home, you may not need to buy an additional subscription to watch the Test series.

#TeamIndia is all set to play 2-match Test Series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo.



Watch all the LIVE action on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)!#SLvIND #TeamIndia@ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/I2GAhHDNyq — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 7, 2026

India vs Sri Lanka Tests: Where to watch on TV if I don’t have DD Free Dish

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Test series live in India, with coverage available in multiple languages.

English: Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD

Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD Hindi: Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD

Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD Tamil and Telugu: Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD

Sony Sports channel numbers on DTH platforms

DTH operator English Hindi Tamil/Telugu Tata Play Ch 484 (SD) / 483 (HD) Ch 476 (SD) / 475 (HD) Ch 1517 (SD) / 1516 (HD) Airtel Digital TV Ch 303 (SD) / 304 (HD) Ch 289 (SD) / 290 (HD) Ch 301 (SD) / 302 (HD) Dish TV / d2h Ch 623 (SD) / 622 (HD) Ch 615 (SD) / 614 (HD) Ch 619 (SD) / 618 (HD)

Channel numbers can change, so viewers should check their operator’s latest channel guide before the match.

The cheaper option if you already have DTH

For someone who already has a DTH connection and only wants to watch the Test series, adding a Sony Sports channel may be the more economical option.

The a-la-carte price for an individual Sony Sports channel is roughly 22 a month That is significantly lower than paying for a separate monthly OTT subscription. The catch is obvious: this option works best if you are happy watching the series on your television. It does not offer the flexibility of streaming the match on a phone, laptop or tablet.

India vs Sri Lanka Test series live streaming on SonyLIV

For viewers who prefer streaming, the Test series will be available live on SonyLIV.

The subscription options listed in the draft are:

SonyLIV plan Price Screens Resolution Mobile Only ₹699/year 1 mobile/tablet 720p LIV Premium Monthly ₹399/month Up to 5 screens 1080p Full HD LIV Premium Yearly ₹1,499/year Up to 5 screens 1080p Full HD

Which SonyLIV plan makes sense?

Watching only this Test series?

The ₹399 monthly Premium plan is the straightforward option if you want to stream the matches on a television, laptop or multiple devices. It also gives access to four concurrent screens.

Mostly watching on your phone?

The annual mobile plan can make more sense if you expect to use SonyLIV beyond this series. At ₹699 a year, the effective monthly cost works out to roughly ₹50.

But there is an important distinction, the cheaper mobile plan is designed for mobile and tablet viewing, while the Premium plans offer broader device access. So the cheapest plan is not necessarily the best plan, it depends on where you intend to watch.

Can you watch the matches through Jio, Airtel or Vi bundles?

There is another option for viewers who already pay for mobile, broadband or entertainment bundles.

Some Jio, Airtel and Vi plans have offered access to television channels or OTT services as part of their broader packages. Depending on the plan and current benefits, this can potentially give existing subscribers access to sports content without buying another subscription separately.

Jio

Certain Jio mobile, broadband and home entertainment plans include access to JioTV or JioTV+, with live television channels available through the platform.

If Sony Sports is included in the channel offering attached to a viewer’s particular plan, this could be an alternative to purchasing a separate SonyLIV subscription.

Airtel

Airtel’s Xstream Play ecosystem has also bundled OTT services and entertainment content with selected plans. Viewers should check whether their existing Xstream Play subscription includes SonyLIV before paying separately for another plan.

Vi

Some Vodafone Idea, or Vi, plans have included entertainment benefits through Vi Movies & TV. Again, the exact OTT and channel benefits depend on the recharge or subscription plan.

The important point: these benefits are plan-specific and can change, so it is worth checking the current terms before assuming Sony Sports or SonyLIV is included.

What about Tata Play Binge and other OTT bundles?

Another option is an aggregator subscription. Platforms such as Tata Play Binge bundle multiple streaming services into a single subscription. Depending on the package, SonyLIV may be included alongside other OTT platforms.

For viewers who already subscribe to several streaming services, a bundle can sometimes offer better value than paying separately for each platform.

There are also premium membership programmes that have periodically included OTT subscriptions as part of their benefits. If you already have one of these memberships, check whether SonyLIV access is included before buying a new subscription.

So, what is the cheapest way to watch India vs Sri Lanka?

It ultimately comes down to how you want to watch cricket.

Viewer type Most practical option Have DD Free Dish Watch for free on DD Sports Already have DTH and watch on TV Add Sony Sports channel Want to watch on Smart TV/laptop SonyLIV Premium Mostly watch on mobile/tablet SonyLIV Mobile plan Already have a qualifying Jio/Airtel/Vi bundle Check existing OTT/channel benefits first Already pay for multiple OTT platforms Check aggregator bundles

For a household that already has a DTH connection, adding the relevant Sony Sports channel may be the cheapest way to watch the series.

For someone who wants the freedom to watch from anywhere, SonyLIV offers the more flexible option.

And for viewers who already have a mobile, broadband or OTT bundle, the first thing to do may be even simpler: check what you are already paying for before buying anything new.

Note: Subscription prices, channel numbers and bundled benefits can change. Viewers should check the latest tariffs and plan details with their DTH operator, SonyLIV or telecom provider before subscribing.