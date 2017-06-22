BCCI warns Virat Kohli, says deliver as captain after Anil Kumble exit, or else face consequences: Report

Anil Kumble was forced to step down despite having an impressive record as Indian cricket team’s coach due to differences with Virat Kohli. (Source: ICC)

After the resignation of former captain Anil Kumble as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the pressure to perform has increased on skipper Virat Kohli. Now that it is out in public that Virat Kohli’s vote was one of the reasons behind Anil Kumble’s exit, BCCI has made it clear to the 28-year-old batsman that he either needs to get the results or may have to face its wrath, according to a report by Times of India. “It has been given to understand that Kohli eventually had the veto power on the coach issue which pushed Kumble out of the team. Now that he has his way, he has to deliver as captain. Otherwise, he had it,” a top BCCI official was quoted saying in the report.

Anil Kumble was forced to step down despite having an impressive record as Indian cricket team’s coach due to differences with Virat Kohli. The leg-spinner made the official announcement over it on Tuesday. “Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on,” he said in his official statement.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is in West Indies with the rest of the team to take part in a five match ODI series. Apart from this, the team will also play a T20I match before leaving for Sri Lanka where it will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20. The BCCI made it clear on Wednesday that the new coach will be announced before the Sri Lanka tour.