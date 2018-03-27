  3. Income Tax liabilities calculation for FY2017-18: How to do; all you need to know

This is the time when the most common thing most of the taxpayers might be doing is calculating their tax liability for FY2017-18, if they have already not done that. Here's a help.

Published: March 27, 2018 11:25 AM
At this point of the year when the Financial Year 2017-18 is about to end, the most common thing most of the taxpayers might be doing is calculating their tax liability for this year, if they have already not done that. This will enable the taxpayers to know how much investment is required to be done before the current financial year ends in order to avail the various tax deductions and save tax. If you want to understand the method of calculating taxable income and the tax amount that you will need to pay for FY17-18, here’s a help:

Let’s first understand how to compute the total taxable income:

The steps to determine taxable income are as under:

1. Sum up all your incomes from these five heads after the available exemptions, viz. Salary Income, Business Income, House Property Income, Capital Gains Income, and Income From Any Other Source.

2. Subtract all deductions available under Section 80C, Section 80D and other deductions under Chapter VI-A from the above calculated gross income.

3. The resultant income would be the total taxable income on which tax will be levied.

Hope while going through the above process you must have calculated your total taxable income, but now the question arises: how do I calculate tax on this income? No worries. For that, we will have to know how to calculate tax. The basic step for this is to get the quick overview of the personal income tax structure.

The amount of income tax is calculated on the basis of tax slabs. There are various Income Tax Slabs specified by the government. In case of individuals, the Income Tax Slabs have been formed on the basis of age. They are discussed as under:

1. Slab for individuals below the age of 60 years (Male & Female Both):

Income Slab Tax Rate
Up to Rs 2,50,000 Nil
Rs 2,50,000 – Rs 5,00,000 5%
Rs 5,00,000 – Rs 10,00,000 20%
Above Rs 10,00,000 30%

2. Slab for senior citizens – 60 years or More than 60 years but less than 80 years (Male & Female Both):

Income Slab

Tax Rate

Up to Rs 3,00,000

Nil

Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 5,00,000

5%

Rs 5,00,000 – Rs 10,00,000

20%

Above Rs 10,00,000

30%

3. Slab for super senior citizens – 80 years or More than 80 years (Male & Female Both):

Income Slab

Tax Rate

Up to Rs 5,00,000

Nil

Rs 5,00,000 – Rs 10,00,000

20%

Above Rs.10,00,000

30%

Note: The below pointers are common for all the above Slabs.

1. Cess: Education Cess and Secondary and Higher Education Cess @ 3% is levied on total income tax payable, including surcharge, if any.

2. Rebate under Section 87A: For individuals with income of up to Rs 3.5 lakh, tax rebate of Rs 2,500 or 100% of tax amount, lower of the two.

3. Surcharge:

# For income exceeding Rs 50 lakh but up to Rs 1 crore, surcharge @ 10% on Income Tax shall be levied.

# If the total income is above Rs 1 crore, then surcharge @ 15% on income tax shall be levied.

4. Total Tax Liability = Income Tax – Rebate + Surcharge +Cess

Keeping in mind the above discussed slabs, let’s compute the tax liability for FY17-18 on various incomes, say Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for your reference:

S.No.

Income

Below 60 Years

Senior Citizen

Super Senior Citizen

1.

If you earn Rs 5 lakh:

Taxable Income

5,00,000

5,00,000

5,00,000

Tax after relief

12,500

10,000

Nil

Cess Amount

375

300

Nil

Total Tax Liability

12,875

10,300

Nil

2.

If you earn Rs 10 lakh:

Taxable Income

10,00,000

10,00,000

10,00,000

Tax Amount

1,12,500

1,10,000

1,00,000

Cess Amount

3,375

3,300

3,000

Total Tax Liability

1,15,875

1,13,300

1,03,000

3.

If you earn Rs 15 lakh:

Taxable Income

15,00,000

15,00,000

15,00,000

Tax Amount

2,62,500

2,60,000

2,50,000

Cess Amount

7,875

7,800

7,500

Total Tax Liability

2,70,375

2,67,800

2,57,500

4.

If you earn Rs 25 lakh:

Taxable Income

25,00,000

25,00,000

25,00,000

Tax Amount

5,62,500

5,60,000

5,50,000

Cess Amount

16,875

16,800

16,500

Total Tax Liability

5,79,375

5,76,800

5,66,500

After the computation of tax, let’s switch to the savings part so that you can invest accordingly before 31st March, 2018.

Tax can be saved by making investments or tax deductible expenses and availing the benefit of deductions like 80C, 80D, 80E etc. For example, if a person earns Rs 8 lakh and avails the whole limit of Sec 80C, then his total income shall be Rs 8 lakh – Rs 1.5 lakh = Rs 6.5 lakh. This total income amounting Rs 6.5 lakh is the income on which tax shall be levied. However, it is advisable that while investing, you should not only keep in mind the tax benefit but also focus on a safe and secure future.

(By CA Abhishek Soni, Founder, tax2win.in)

