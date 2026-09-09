However, investors should examine earnings growth, return ratios, debt levels, cash flows, valuations, and future growth prospects before investing. The objective is to identify companies where fundamental strength and price momentum reinforce each other.
Here are 3 fundamentally strong stocks near 52-week highs. In determining them, we have selected companies with a strong profitability track record, ROCE and ROE of at least 25%, and stocks close to 52-week highs.
#1 Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services Software is an Indian software company focused almost entirely on the global banking and financial-services industry. It is part of the Oracle group.
The stock as of 6 September 2026 trades at Rs 12,117, just under 3% below its 52-week high of Rs 12,540.
The company has a ROCE of 48.1% and ROE of 34.5%.
Oracle Financial Services Snapshot
Year Ending
March 2024
March 2025
March 2026
Net Sales (m)
63,730
68,468
76,721
Net Profit (m)
22,194
23,796
26,393
ROCE %
39.5
40.4
48.1
Source: Equitymaster
On the financial front, the company reported revenues of Rs 31,252 m Vs Rs 18,522 m YoY. The company’s net profit surged to Rs 14,155 m vs Rs 6,419 m YoY. The sharp improvement in financials maybe one reason the stock is trading close to 52-week highs.
Moving ahead, Oracle Financial Services has significantly expanded its cloud services portfolio for the banking industry with the launch of Oracle Banking Retail Lending Servicing Cloud Service, Oracle Banking Collections Cloud Service, Oracle Banking Cash Management Cloud Service, Oracle Banking Supply Chain Management Cloud Service, and Oracle Banking Trade Finance Cloud Service.
The company also broadened its cloud services providing both functional coverage and performance scaling to handle larger and complex workloads. According to its FY26 annual report, these innovations are redefining financial services, from hyper-personalized customer experiences to AI-driven risk modelling, intelligent fraud detection systems, and automated advisory and credit decision platforms.
Solar Industries India Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of industrial explosives, initiating systems and defence products. Its traditional business serves mining, infrastructure and construction, while defence has become an increasingly important growth driver.
The company manufactures ammunition, warheads, military explosives, and rocket systems.
It has an ROCE of 27.7% and ROE of 35.2%. The stock as of 6 September 2026 trades at Rs 21,458, close to its high of Rs 21,640.
Solar Industries Snapshot
Year Ending
March 2024
March 2025
March 2026
Net Sales (m)
60,695
75,403
98,377
Net Profit (m)
8,752
12,879
17,366
ROCE %
32.7
38.6
35.2
Source: Equitymaster
On the financial front, the company reported revenues of Rs 36,682 m, up from Rs 21,545 m YoY. Solar Industries reported net profit of Rs 6,576 m vs Rs 3,526 m YoY. The sharp increase in net profits may be one of the reasons the stock is close to its 52-week high.
Equitymaster
The company presently has a strong order book of Rs 213.5 bn, giving revenue visibility for the next few years.
It is a part of the Tata Group, with brands like Tanishq, CaratLane, Mia, and Zoya, while its watch portfolio features Titan, Sonata, Fastrack, and Nebula. The company also operates Titan Eye+ in eyewear, SKINN in fragrances, and Taneira in ethnic wear.
Titan as of 6 September 2026 trades near Rs 5,000, against its 52-week high of Rs 5,187. The company has an ROCE of 51%, with ROE of 31.6%.
Financial Highlights of Titan Company
Rs m
FY24
FY25
FY26
Net Sales
510,840
604,560
875,840
Operating Profit
58,250
61,800
89,070
Net Profit Margin (%)
6.8
5.5
5.8
Profit After Tax
33,370
33,370
50,730
Source: Equitymaster
Q1FY27 was a strong opening quarter for Titan, with its Consumer Businesses registering 40% YoY growth. According to management, this was due to innovation- and design-led differentiation across its portfolio of brands in Jewelry, Watches, EyeCare, and emerging businesses.
The broad-based performance notwithstanding, the management says that the quarter demanded significant agility on multiple fronts, from navigating gold prices to the sharp changes in the duty structure and to managing geopolitical headwinds across its international operations.
The company continues to remain focused on brand investment, customer engagement, and disciplined execution.
Conclusion
Stocks trading near their 52-week highs often reflect improving earnings, strong business fundamentals and positive investor sentiment.
However, proximity to a high should not be treated as a standalone buy signal. Investors should assess revenue and profit growth, return ratios, debt levels, cash flows, and valuations before investing.
The key is to identify companies where strong price momentum is supported by sustainable fundamentals, rather than simply chasing stocks after sharp rallies.
Happy investing.
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