For many Indian families, the phrase “ancestral property” carries a simple meaning: a house, land or other asset that has been passed down from the grandfather to the father and then to the children.

But legally, it is not that simple. A property does not become ancestral merely because it has been in a family for decades or because it was once owned by a grandfather. Similarly, being the son of a property owner does not automatically give a person a share in every asset owned by his father.

The distinction between ancestral or coparcenary property and self-acquired or separate property can decide whether a child has a right in the property during the parent’s lifetime.

A ruling of the Kerala High Court brings this distinction into sharp focus. The court held that property which was self-acquired in the hands of the original owner did not become ancestral merely because it later passed to his son through a partition. The son of that successor therefore could not claim a birthright in the property.

The judgment is particularly relevant because the dispute reflects a common belief in Indian families: “My grandfather owned it, so it is ancestral; I am his grandson, so I have a birthright.” The law does not work that way.

Kerala HC case: Why the grandson’s birthright claim failed

The case before the Kerala High Court was Santha & Ors. v. Raghavendran & Ors., decided on February 12, 2026, by Justice Easwaran S. The dispute concerned 46 cents of land and whether the plaintiff, Raghavendran, had a coparcenary or birthright in the property held by his father, T.V. Ramachandra Rao.

Raghavendran’s grandfather, Venkitan Embranthiri, had acquired 1 acre and 26 cents of land through a sale deed in 1925. He had six sons and two daughters.

After his death, the children entered into a partition in 1967. Under that partition, 37 cents went to Raghavendran’s father, T.V. Ramachandra Rao. Subsequently, one of his sisters released her share of another nine cents in his favour, taking his holding to 46 cents.

In 1978, Ramachandra Rao gifted the entire 46 cents to his wife. The wife later executed a registered Will in favour of other family members.

Raghavendran challenged this arrangement and claimed a right by birth in the property. One of his arguments was that he was in his mother’s womb when the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 came into force, and was therefore entitled to a right by birth in the property.

The Kerala High Court said the real question was not simply whether he was a son or grandson. It was what kind of property this was in the hands of his father and, before that, in the hands of his grandfather.

The court went back to the source of the property

The court found that the grandfather had acquired the original 126 cents through a registered sale deed in 1925. That fact became crucial. The plaintiff could not produce evidence showing that the property in the grandfather’s hands was ancestral property. The defendants, on the other hand, produced the sale deed through which the grandfather had acquired the property.

The High Court therefore concluded that the property had originally been self-acquired by the grandfather.

This is where the judgment becomes important for families trying to understand their own property rights. The court made it clear that the fact that a family was joint did not automatically make the property joint. It observed: “no presumption is available as regards a jointness of the property though the presumption may be drawn as regards the jointness of the family as such.”

In simple terms, a joint family and joint family property are not necessarily the same thing. A family may be living together, sharing family affairs and even following the Mitakshara system, but that alone does not turn every property owned by one member into coparcenary property.

The starting point: what kind of property is it

Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner at Jotwani Associates, says the nature of the property is where the analysis has to begin. “Being a son does not automatically give a person a share in his father’s property. The nature of the property—whether it is coparcenary/ancestral or the father’s separate property—is crucial.”

If the property is genuinely coparcenary property, a coparcener’s interest can arise by birth. But if the property is the father’s separate or self-acquired property, the child does not ordinarily become a co-owner simply because he or she was born to the owner.

There are two very different concepts that families often mix up: a present right by birth, and a future right of inheritance. A child may eventually inherit the father’s property if the father dies without a Will and the child is an heir under the applicable succession law. But that does not mean the child already owns a share in the property while the father is alive.

Self-acquired property, in plain terms

The simplest example is a house purchased by a father from his own earnings. Suppose a father buys a house for Rs 2 crore entirely from his salary, business income or other personal funds, and the property is registered in his name. His son cannot ordinarily say: “I am your son, so I already own 50% of this house.”

The father remains the owner of his self-acquired property during his lifetime and, subject to applicable law, can generally deal with it through a sale, gift, mortgage or Will.

Self-acquired or separate property generally includes property purchased from one’s own income, or property acquired in a manner that does not create an existing coparcenary interest in one’s descendants, Sharma explains.

The fact that a property is valuable, has been held for several decades, or is the family’s most important asset does not by itself make it ancestral.

What actually makes property ancestral

The word “ancestral” is commonly used in everyday conversation to describe almost any old family asset. Legally, the character of property depends on how it was acquired and how it devolved, rather than simply how long the family has possessed it. Under the Mitakshara school of Hindu law, coparcenary property is property in which coparceners have an interest by birth.

Property does not become ancestral merely because it has been in the family for several generations. The legal mode of acquisition and devolution has to be examined, says Sharma.

That is exactly what the Kerala High Court did. Instead of asking only whether the land had moved from one generation to another, it examined where the chain of ownership began. In this case, it began with a purchase by the grandfather.

Inheritance is not the same as birthright

Imagine a grandfather dies and his property devolves upon his son under the succession law. It may be tempting to assume that the son has now received “ancestral property” and that his own children automatically acquire a share in it. But that conclusion cannot be reached merely from the fact that the property belonged to the grandfather.

Sharma points to the Supreme Court decisions in Commissioner of Wealth Tax v. Chander Sen and Yudhishter v. Ashok Kumar, which recognised that property devolving upon a person under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act ordinarily devolves upon that person in his individual capacity, rather than automatically becoming HUF property in his hands.

A property can therefore have a long family history and still not give the present owner’s children an automatic birthright. That is why the mode and date of succession matter.

Why the timing of the 1956 Act mattered here

The court noted that the plaintiff was born on October 10, 1956, while the Hindu Succession Act came into force on June 17, 1956. He was therefore in his mother’s womb when the law came into force, and the court accepted that a child in the womb can claim a birthright in ancestral property.

But there was a problem with the plaintiff’s case: the property first had to qualify as ancestral property. The court said the plaintiff could claim a birthright over his father’s property only if the property in his father’s hands was ancestral. The evidence did not establish that, and this prevented the plaintiff’s argument from succeeding.

What if the father received the property through partition

This is an area where families need to be particularly careful, because the answer can change depending on the history of the property.

The Kerala High Court observed that after a lawful partition, the shares can acquire the character of self-acquired property. But it also pointed out that where the underlying property was ancestral, the birth of a son can have consequences for the character of the property, and a coparcenary relationship can arise between the father and son.

So it would be wrong to reduce the judgment to the statement that “anything received in partition is self-acquired forever.” The starting point matters: was the property itself ancestral before the partition, or was it the separate property of the original owner? That distinction can change the legal outcome.

This is why the Kerala High Court distinguished the facts before it from other Supreme Court rulings the plaintiff relied on, including Arshnoor Singh v. Harpal Kaur, where the property had originally been inherited and was held to have a coparcenary character. Here, by contrast, the grandfather had purchased the property himself, so it did not constitute coparcenary property in the hands of the grandfather and his sons.

This is a powerful lesson for families: the history of the title documents can matter more than the family’s description of the property. Calling something “ancestral land” does not make it ancestral in law.

The court’s finding on self-acquired property

The Kerala High Court relied on the Supreme Court’s decision in C.N. Arunachala Mudaliar v. C.A. Muruganatha Mudaliar, which recognised a father’s power to dispose of his self-acquired property. It also referred to the principle that a Hindu can possess separate property even while being part of a joint family; such property belongs exclusively to him, and his male descendants do not acquire an interest in it merely by birth.

The court answered the key legal question in favour of the appellants: “The self acquired property of a Hindu male … coming into the hands of his son as a class I heir is held by him in his individual capacity and not as a coparcenary along with his children.”

That finding became the basis for dismissing the son’s partition claim.

Why the father could gift the property

Once the court concluded that Ramachandra Rao held the property as his self-acquired property, the son’s challenge to the 1978 gift became much weaker. The court held that Ramachandra Rao retained the right to dispose of the property. The wife’s subsequent Will in favour of the other children therefore also stood, and the partition suit was dismissed.

A child may feel that a parent should not be able to transfer the family’s main house or land without the children’s consent. But if the property is genuinely the parent’s self-acquired property, the child does not ordinarily have a present ownership right merely because of the parent-child relationship.

There was one more factor in the judgment: the son had used the property as security while obtaining a credit facility for his hotel business, and at that time did not claim he was himself a co-owner. Instead, the mortgage was created based on his mother’s title under the gift deed. The court weighed this conduct against him under the principle of acquiescence, though it was not the main reason the son lost. The central issue remained the legal character of the property.

Daughters have equal rights, where the property is coparcenary

The Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 gave daughters equal coparcenary rights along with sons in applicable coparcenary property. So when property is genuinely coparcenary property, the discussion is no longer simply about whether “the son gets a share.” Daughters can have equal rights as coparceners too.

In the Kerala case, the High Court did not need to decide the impact of the 2005 amendment, because it had already concluded that the property was not coparcenary property in the father’s hands. This ruling should not be read as taking away daughters’ or sons’ rights in ancestral property; it deals with a narrower, prior question: was this property ancestral or coparcenary at all?

A simple way to understand the difference

Father buys a house from his own earnings: The house is ordinarily his self-acquired property. His son does not get a present share merely because he is his son. Grandfather’s self-acquired property devolves upon his son under succession law: The fact that it belonged to the grandfather does not automatically mean the grandson gets a birthright.

Property is genuinely coparcenary or ancestral property: Coparceners can have rights by birth, and following the 2005 amendment, daughters have the same coparcenary rights as sons.

Property comes to a father through partition of ancestral property: The consequences need to be examined carefully; the underlying character of the property and the circumstances of the partition matter.

Father owns self-acquired property and wants to gift it: A child cannot ordinarily challenge the transfer merely by saying, “I am the son and therefore I have a birthright.”

Why this misconception causes so many family disputes

Property disputes often begin with a sentence that sounds simple: “This has always been our family property.” But that statement does not answer the legal question. Which family member originally acquired it? Was it purchased or inherited? If inherited, when did the succession open? Was there a partition, a release deed, a gift, a Will? Did a person receive it as an heir or as a coparcener?

These questions can completely change the legal character of an asset. Sharma says the first question should not be “I am the son, so what is my share?” Instead, it should be: What is the legal character of the property in the hands of the present owner?

If it is coparcenary property, the rights of coparceners have to be considered. If it is the father’s separate property, the children ordinarily do not have a present ownership interest simply by virtue of being his children.

The bigger lesson for Indian families

The Kerala High Court ruling does not mean children have no rights in their parents’ property, nor that every property inherited from a parent becomes self-acquired property. The lesson is narrower: a child’s right depends on the nature of the property and the manner in which it came to the current owner.

For families, this means that simply calling a house, plot or farm “ancestral” is not enough. The title history and the documents behind the property need to be examined. And for someone planning succession, the distinction between ownership today and inheritance tomorrow is equally important. A son may ultimately inherit his father’s self-acquired property, but that future inheritance does not necessarily give him a present right to demand a share while the father is alive.

As Sharma puts it, the distinction is fundamental: a birthright in coparcenary property is different from a future right of inheritance in separate property.

The Kerala High Court case makes the same point from a different angle: before asking “How much of my father’s property do I own?”, the first question has to be “What kind of property is it?” That is often where the answer begins.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be treated as legal advice. Property and succession laws can be complex and may vary depending on the facts, documents, applicable personal law and court decisions. The Kerala High Court ruling discussed in this article relates to the specific facts of that case and should not be taken to mean that every property inherited or held by a family member will have the same legal character. Readers should consult a qualified legal professional before taking any decision or initiating any action relating to property, inheritance or succession.

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