India’s 10-year government bond yield briefly touched the 7% mark recently before easing slightly. For a market that was trading near 6.75% only a few weeks ago, the move has understandably drawn attention.

But investors should avoid viewing 7% as a crisis point.

In my view, this is less about something changing / weakening in India and more about global risks being reflected in domestic bond prices. India’s bond market has not been immune to global developments. It has been better insulated than most.

The move towards 7% signals that markets are reassessing inflation, interest rates and global risks rather than pointing to any fundamental weakness in the Indian economy.

Why are bond yields rising?

Three factors are driving the move:

First, oil prices have surged. Brent crude has moved above $90-95 per barrel amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Since India imports the majority of its crude oil requirements, sustained higher oil prices raise concerns around imported inflation and the country’s external balance.

Second, US bond yields have risen sharply. The US 10-year Treasury yield is now around 4.8%, near multi-year highs. When risk-free returns in developed markets increase, global investors demand higher yields across bond markets, including India.

Third, expectations around future interest rates have shifted. Markets are becoming less confident that central banks globally can ease policy quickly while inflation risks remain elevated.

Taken together, these developments have led to a broad repricing of bond markets worldwide. India is participating in that adjustment, not leading it.

Why India has held up relatively well?

Despite the recent rise, India’s bond market remains more resilient than many global peers.

One reason is ownership: Indian government bonds are largely held by domestic investors, especially banks, insurance companies, provident funds, pension funds and mutual funds. Foreign investors own only a small share of the market. As a result, global risk-off periods tend to have a limited impact than they do in several other emerging markets.

The second cushion is economic growth. India’s economy expanded by 7.8% in the April-June quarter, providing a relatively strong macroeconomic backdrop.

The third is fiscal discipline. Government borrowing plans have remained broadly manageable and there has been no major deterioration in fiscal metrics that would normally trigger a sharp rise in bond yields.

The FCNR backdrop that investors should also consider

One factor that has helped India weather recent global volatility is the RBI’s FCNR(B) deposit scheme announced earlier this year.

The scheme attracted an estimated $127 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, and roughly $136 billion including external commercial borrowings and overseas borrowings4.

These inflows have helped push India’s foreign exchange reserves to record levels while supporting the rupee.

Importantly, these are not short-term market driven flows. Most are longer-tenor deposits with maturities extending three to five years.

The impact has also been felt domestically.

As these dollars entered the banking system, corresponding rupee liquidity was created. As a result, banking-system liquidity remains in substantial surplus.

This point is crucial – The rise in bond yields is not being driven by a shortage of money. If anything, the financial system is flush with liquidity.

Instead, the market is increasingly debating how aggressively the RBI may choose to absorb some of that excess liquidity over the coming months.

What is the bond market signaling?

The 7% level does not necessarily imply that the RBI will immediately raise policy rates.

Rather, it reflects a combination of factors:

Higher global bond yields.

Elevated oil prices.

Some adjustment in interest-rate expectations.

Expectations that liquidity conditions may gradually become less abundant.

In other words, investors are demanding slightly more compensation for inflation and interest-rate uncertainty.

That is very different from pricing in an economic crisis.

What can the RBI do next?

This is the beginning of an interesting conversation. Inflation remains above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4% but underlying price pressures remain more contained than headline numbers suggest.

At the same time, growth remains healthy and liquidity remains abundant.

This gives the RBI room to be patient…

Instead of immediately changing the repo rate, the central bank could choose to first manage liquidity conditions through instruments such as Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) operations or other liquidity-absorption measures.

In fact, with surplus liquidity still substantial, liquidity management may become the first line of response before any discussion around policy-rate action gains momentum.

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That is why investors should not automatically interpret higher bond yields as a signal that a rate hike is inevitable.

Then what could push yields even higher?

The primary risk remains oil. If crude prices stay elevated for a prolonged period, inflation expectations could move higher, putting additional upward pressure on bond yields.

The second risk would be another sharp rise in global bond yields, particularly in the US.

The third risk would be any meaningful weakening of the rupee that alters inflation expectations or requires a stronger policy response.

For now, these risks are worth monitoring but are not yet severe enough to overturn India’s underlying fundamentals.

What does this mean for bond investors?

For debt investors, the recent move can be viewed as a reminder that interest-rate cycles are rarely linear.

While higher yields can create short-term mark-to-market volatility, they also improve the future income potential available from high-quality bonds.

In an environment where global uncertainty remains elevated, oil prices are volatile and RBI liquidity operations may evolve over the coming months, flexibility becomes particularly valuable.

Rather than making aggressive duration calls or reaching for additional credit spread, investors may be better served by maintaining a focus on quality and agility.

This is where well-managed dynamic bond approaches can be relevant. The ability to actively adjust portfolio duration as the interest-rate outlook changes can help navigate periods when the direction of yields is uncertain.

Equally important is avoiding the layering of multiple risks together. Investors already face uncertainty around inflation, oil prices, liquidity conditions and global bond markets. Taking additional credit risk on top of those risks may not always improve outcomes.

In my view, portfolios focused predominantly on high-quality sovereign securities and AAA-rated PSU bonds offer a better way to participate in potential bond-market opportunities while maintaining a strong emphasis on capital preservation and liquidity.

The objective, ultimately, is not to chase the last few basis points of yield. It is to earn sustainable, risk-adjusted returns while retaining the flexibility to respond as market conditions evolve.

The move towards 7% on India’s 10-year government bond may be viewed as a repricing, and not as a panic signal…India still benefits from strong domestic ownership of government bonds, healthy economic growth, substantial foreign-exchange reserves and abundant system liquidity. However, global bond yields are higher, oil prices are elevated and markets are reassessing the outlook for inflation and interest rates. That means the one-way rally in bonds may be behind us for now.

Sneha Pandey is Fund Manager for Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Allocation Funds at Quantum AMC

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