India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) recently celebrated its 9th Foundation Day on September 1st, and to commemorate the occasion, it launched two new digital services for its customers. The new platforms reflect a significant extension of IPPB’s banking and payments services with the aim of providing access to protection, investment, and financial security.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the bank has implemented digital platforms for mutual funds and insurance, making digital payments, insurance, and investments easier and more accessible to the general public.

According to the Ministry of Communication, IPPB has announced the launch of its digital insurance technology platform, which is intended to give customers a streamlined approach to insurance solutions by offering options across Life, Health, and General Insurance. IPPB has also launched a Digital Mutual Fund Platform, which aims to provide customers with a straightforward, readily available, and uninterrupted digital investment experience.

At present, select schemes of UTI Mutual Fund are offered through designated post offices across the country. These services are provided by staff certified by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and holding an Employee Unique Identification Number (EUIN). The Department of Posts has been distributing select mutual fund products through post offices since 2001, along with other financial services such as insurance and money transfer.

As part of the 9th Foundation Day celebrations, IPPB also announced the debut of DakPay Sound Box for merchants, which is intended to simplify and enhance their digital payment acceptance.

Over the last nine years, the bank has grown into a key platform for introducing citizens to banking, digital payments, government benefits, and other important financial services.

IPPB at a glance: 13.25 crore customers, Rs 21.61 lakh crore transactions

According to the Ministry of Communications, IPPB’s pan-India customer base has reached 13.25 crore, with 77% in rural regions and 49% women customers, who have trusted the bank with deposits of Rs 29,104 crore as of March 31, 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the IPPB recorded 21.61 lakh crore in digital financial transactions, including Rs 7.41 lakh crore in UPI remittances.

As of March 31, 2026, IPPB reported 6.5 crore DBT beneficiaries getting benefits of about Rs 1.55 lakh crore, and 12.06 crore AePS transactions with a distribution of Rs 36,140 crore.

According to the Ministry of Communications, IPPB distributed 29.43 lakh Digital Life Certificates to pensioners. 9.47 crore Aadhaar Mobile Updates and 1.35 crore Bal Aadhaar Enrolments as of March 31, 2026.

IPPB boosts financial inclusion with new account options

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), in the last financial year, has expanded its savings account offerings with three new variants aimed at addressing the evolving financial needs of customers, particularly in rural and underserved markets, according to the Ministry of Communications.

SHG Savings Account: A simple and secure banking solution designed specifically for Self Help Groups and rural micro-entrepreneurs.

Surakshit Savings Account: Offers advanced protection with Rs 25,000 cyber-insurance against phishing, spoofing, and SIM jacking, along with the regular advantages of the Premium Savings Account.

Sampoorna Savings Account: Blends financial security, personal wellness, and enhanced benefits by combining Aarogya wellness and Surakshit cyber protection along with the regular advantages of the Premium Savings Account.

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What do the new digital platforms mean for customers?

For customers, this expands the range of financial services available through the IPPB ecosystem beyond banking and payments. It gives them greater access to investment and insurance products through digital channels.

The broader significance is that financial inclusion is evolving beyond access to basic banking towards access to products that can support long-term savings, investment and financial protection.

Customers can explore mutual fund investments through the Digital Mutual Fund Platform and insurance options through the Digital Insurance Technology Platform.

“Together, the two platforms give customers a broader set of avenues to address their investment and protection needs, while the digital format can make the process more convenient and accessible,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

It is a meaningful step in deepening financial inclusion. Access to formal banking and payments is only one part of financial inclusion.

“Making investment and insurance products more accessible is also important for helping customers build financial resilience and participate in formal financial markets. IPPB’s digital reach can potentially help extend these services to a wider customer base,” Shetty further added.

How is IPPB taking banking to the last mile?

The Government of India owns 100% of the equity of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which was founded on September 1, 2018, under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications.

Using the postal network, which consists of around 1,65,000 Post Offices, including about 1,40,000 in rural regions, and about 3,00,000 Postal employees, India Post Payments Bank’s primary mission is to eliminate obstacles for unbanked and underbanked customers.

“As IPPB enters its next year of growth, its focus remains on building a more connected and inclusive financial ecosystem by leveraging technology, interoperability and the extensive India Post network. So far, IPPB has recorded significant growth in digital payments, supporting the country’s broader transition towards a less-cash and digitally enabled economy,” the Ministry of Communications stated.

With a CBS-integrated smartphone and biometric device, IPPB’s reach and operational model allow paperless, cashless, and presence-less banking at customers’ doorsteps straightforwardly and safely. Through user-friendly interfaces accessible in 13 languages, IPPB provides straightforward and reasonably priced banking solutions to over 13 crore customers in 5.57 lakh Indian villages and towns.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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