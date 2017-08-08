BSE listed firms’ promoter-pledged shares rise 6%

The share of pledged securities of promoters’ holding below 30% has increased from 4,427 companies in June to 4,447 companies in July 2017. (Image: Reuters)

The value of shares pledged by promoters of BSE-listed companies in the country rose by 6% to over Rs 2.64 lakh crore at the end of July, said BSE in a press release. In comparison, the figure stood at Rs 2.5 lakh crore at June-end. The share of pledged securities of promoters’ holding below 30% has increased from 4,427 companies in June to 4,447 companies in July 2017. The value of pledged promoter’s holding has increased by Rs 11,442 crore in July 2017. Total pledged securities of promoter’s holding in July 2017 has contributed 1.23% of BSE’s market capitalisation. In June, the total value of pledged promoters’ holding was Rs 1,52,149 crore.

There are no companies that have over 75% of pledged securities of promoters’ holding. With regard to total allocated pledged securities of promoter’s holding between 30% and 50%, the number of companies has reduced by 10. In June 2017, the total number of companies were 156 and the total number of companies in S&P BSE 500 composition has remained unchanged at 17. The value of pledged promoter’s holding has reduced to Rs 73, 673 crore in July 2017 from Rs 75,604 crore in June.