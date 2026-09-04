Indian markets are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian equities and a strong Wall Street session. GIFT Nifty was up 117 points, or 0.49%, at 24,049, signalling a positive start, while US futures remained largely flat. The US treasury yields retreating some ground supported the market sentiment but elevated crude prices is a concern. Brent Crude is hovering near $96 a barrel.

Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s session in the red, with the Nifty 50 declining 41 points, or 0.17%, to 23,873, while the Sensex fell 417.49 points, or 0.55%, to 76,152.86. However the last 20 minutes of trade was rather dramatic with the Sensex seeing a 2100-point swing during the CAS session.

Key global and domestic cues for September 4, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets opened higher on Friday. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.25%. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.14% in early trade.

US futures

US stock futures were largely flat to slightly lower. Dow Jones futures slipped 3 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.03%. Nasdaq-100 futures also declined 0.06%.

US markets

In the last trading session, US equities ended sharply higher, with the S&P 500 rising 1.06% to 7,747.71. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% to 26,584.06, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 624.16 points, or 1.18%, to 53,686.11.

Crude oil

In early trade on September 4, Brent crude rose 0.35% to $95.86 a barrel, gaining $0.34. WTI crude climbed 0.51% to $91.77 a barrel, up $0.47.

Gold rate today

In the last trading session, COMEX gold fell 0.28% to 4,527.40, down 12.50 points.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,55,360 per 10 grams. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,55,510 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,620. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,55,910.

Silver rate today

In the last trading session, COMEX silver slipped 0.21% to 67.560, down 0.144 points.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 250.10 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,50,100 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

Foreign investors continued to press the sell button in Indian equities on September 3, with FIIs/FPIs offloading shares worth Rs 2,346 crore, according to provisional exchange data. In contrast, DIIs emerged as net buyers with purchases worth Rs 4,977 crore, more than offsetting the foreign outflows.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% higher at 98.97. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee ended Thursday’s session on a stronger note, closing at 94.59 against the US dollar on September 3. The domestic currency gained 14 paise from the previous trading session.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Indian market’s last trading session saw a sharp rotation towards select pockets, with Aquaculture emerging as the biggest gainer, surging 6.48%. Sugar stocks also stood out, rising 2.66%, while Rubber gained 2.6%. Paper stocks added 2.08%.

Group-wise stocks – Gainers and losers

The last trading session saw a divergence across business groups, with Jindal BC Group leading the pack, jumping 8.53%. Yash Birla Group followed with a 4.28% gain, while Manipal Group rose 4.26%. On the weaker side, Modis Group slipped 1.84% and Jaipuria Group fell 1.69%, while Jaypee Group dropped 1.58%.