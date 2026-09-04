ESDS Software Solution made its stock-market debut today, September 4, attracting attention after its IPO received a strong response from investors.

Shares of ESDS Software Solutions kicked off trading on a strong note. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 757, translating into a 76.46% premium over its IPO issue price of Rs 429. The stock also made a strong debut on the BSE, where it opened at Rs 746.30, marking a 73.96% premium.

The listing comes after a heavily subscribed public issue, with investors putting in bids for the issue more than 142 times the shares on offer.

Let’s take a look at the key details of the issue every investors need to know

IPO received a strong response

The ESDS Software Solution IPO was open for subscription from August 28 to September 1, 2026. The company fixed the issue price at Rs 429 per share.

The public issue was subscribed 142.88 times, according to the data available at the time of closure.

Demand was particularly strong among institutional investors. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 274.97 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw 202.87 times subscription.

The retail portion was subscribed 41.68 times.

What did the grey market indicate?

Before listing, the stock was commanding a grey market premium of around Rs 247.

Based on the IPO’s upper price band and that premium, the indicative listing price stood at around Rs 676, suggesting a potential premium of nearly 57.6% over the issue price.

However, grey market prices are unofficial and can change quickly. The actual listing price depends on demand and trading conditions once the stock enters the exchange.

What is ESDS Software Solution?

ESDS Software Solution operates in the technology space, with its business focused on cloud-based infrastructure and related digital services.

The company raised Rs 720 crore through a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. Unlike an offer for sale, where existing shareholders sell their shares, a fresh issue means the money goes to the company.

Key players of the issue

The issue was led by DAM Capital Advisors as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India acted as the registrar.

The shares are listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).