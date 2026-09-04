Shares of wires and cables companies came under sharp selling pressure on September 4 after UltraTech Cement launched its Ultravolt wires and cables business, intensifying competitive concerns in a segment dominated by established players such as Polycab India, KEI Industries and RR Kabel. The sell-off in the wire and cable stocks followed UltraTech Cement‘s entry with a planned Rs 1,800 crore investment in the new business.

The launch also comes with an aggressive ambition. UltraTech is targeting a top-two position in wires and low-tension cables within five years, while Jefferies believes the new business could contribute around 3-7% of UltraTech’s FY30 revenue and EBITDA once it reaches scale. The other brokerages too maintained a positive rating on the stock.

Jefferies: Ultravolt could add a new earnings stream

Jefferies said UltraTech’s entry into wires and cables came just 18 months after the initial announcement, with commercial production at Bharuch in Gujarat starting ahead of schedule. The initial focus is on wires and low-tension cables, backed by an investment of around Rs 1,800 crore.

The brokerage estimates that the business could generate around Rs 1,000 crore of revenue by FY30-FY31, assuming asset turns of 4-5 times and EBITDA margins of 10-12%. At scale, this could contribute around 3-7% of UltraTech’s FY30 revenue and EBITDA, although Jefferies has not yet factored the opportunity into its estimates.

UltraTech plans to launch Ultravolt across more than 500 districts and 6,000 pincodes, using its existing network of more than 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions outlets and over 20 warehouses. Jefferies said the company’s dealer relationships and engagement with contractors, builders and developers could provide a ready platform for faster market penetration than a typical new entrant.

The initial portfolio includes home wires, flexible wires and light-duty cables, with the company focusing on residential demand. UltraTech also plans to expand into other electrical products such as wire conduits over time.

UltraTech builds electrician network alongside distribution

UltraTech has also launched an electrician engagement programme to build product awareness, installation quality and brand recall. The company has already onboarded more than 1,600 electricians and aims to train over 40,000 during the next year.

Jefferies said this could help drive distribution pull and influence product choice at the point of installation. The company has also assembled an experienced management team for the new venture, including executives with backgrounds at CG Power, Havells and Polycab.

The brokerage said the wires and cables business extends UltraTech’s existing building-solutions portfolio, which includes white cement and putty, ready-mix concrete and construction chemicals. These adjacent businesses accounted for 13% of FY26 sales.

JM Financial: UltraTech remains top cement pick despite near-term pressure

JM Financial has also retained a positive view on UltraTech, calling it its top sectoral pick in cement. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 14,500. This implies an upside of xxx

JM Financial expects industry cement prices to recover in the second half of FY27 as input costs moderate and operating leverage improves. It estimated that cement demand grew in the mid-single digits year-on-year in August and could grow at a high-single-digit rate in the second quarter of FY27 so far.

For UltraTech, JM Financial expects volumes to increase from 154 million tonnes in FY26 to 205 million tonnes by FY29, implying a 10% compound annual growth rate. It expects realisation to rise at a 1.7% compound annual growth rate over the same period, while EBITDA per tonne is estimated to compound at 4.2%.

The brokerage, however, expects elevated fuel costs and weaker operating leverage to keep industry margins under pressure in the second quarter of FY27. It sees a meaningful improvement in profitability in the second half as cement prices recover and input costs moderate.

Motilal Oswal: Scale and cost advantage support earnings growth

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on UltraTech with a target price of Rs 13,800, implying 17% upside. The brokerage said UltraTech continued to widen its lead over peers in scale, market share, cost leadership and cash-flow generation.

It expects UltraTech’s large and diversified manufacturing footprint to help the company capture a disproportionate share of industry growth, while scale benefits lower operating costs per tonne. The integration of India Cements and Kesoram is also expected to provide further margin benefits as those operations improve towards UltraTech’s efficiency levels.

Motilal Oswal expects profitability to be driven largely by structural cost savings and operating efficiencies, with pricing action likely to remain gradual. It also expects strong operating cash flow to support sizeable capacity expansion while keeping net debt to EBITDA below 1 time.

Capacity expansion remains a key earnings driver

UltraTech’s core cement business continues to expand rapidly. Jefferies expects cement volumes to rise to 205 million tonnes in FY29, while capacity is projected to increase to 242 million tonnes per annum over the same period. The wires and cables entry therefore adds another potential growth stream to an already expanding cement business.

The immediate focus will be on how quickly Ultravolt can establish distribution and build volumes, while the core cement business remains supported by capacity additions, cost efficiencies and operating leverage.

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