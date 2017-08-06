Flavoured facelift: Entrepreneurs give exotic makeover to everyday products like curd and water

NourishCo Beverages, which sponsors the packaged drinking water brand — Himalayan — has introduced Himalayan Orchard Pure to cater to the emerging demand. (Image: Reuters)

Entrepreneurs, nowadays, have started launching regular products in the market in fancy new avatars. Take, for instance, the latest upgrade in the F&B industry — fruit flavoured water. It is touted to be a popular and healthy alternative to other beverages in the market. NourishCo Beverages, which sponsors the packaged drinking water brand — Himalayan — has introduced Himalayan Orchard Pure to cater to the emerging demand. It also claims the product to be a non-carbonated, natural mineral water with no preservatives — a far cry from the widely available, run-of-the-mill fizzy drinks. The company plans to launch the product in apple, strawberry and peach flavours for Rs 55 for a 500-ml bottle, in select metro cities, through modern retail and e-commerce outlets for a niche market. Being a new entrant into such a niche market, Himalayan has to compete with other players such as Ocean India, which offers five different flavours with their product —Ocean Fruit Water.

They also claim to have fruit juice, glucose, electrolytes and vitamins blended in the water, priced at Rs 45 for a 500-ml bottle. To draw more attention to their product, Himalayan has partnered with designer Masaba Gupta, to create an exclusive collection for the upcoming Winter Festive edition of the Lakmé Fashion Week. Gupta, who is known for her quirky prints that have inspired replicas in local markets, was excited about the collaboration and said, “When you believe in something, it naturally reflects in your work.”

The same mantra is being used by Rohan Mirchandani, the co-Founder and CEO of Drums Food International. Mirchandani has come up with India’s first Greek yogurt — Epigamia. Mirchnadani, who moved back to India from the US four years ago, revamped one of India’s favourite dairy products — yogurt aka dahi — by launching Epigamia in 2015. The inspiration to start Epigamia was born out of Mirchandani’s idea, “Curd was always a supplement to other food items such as khichdi or parantha — always a Robin to Batman. It was never seen as a food item by itself.”

So he consulted chef Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, co-founder at Epigamia, to develop and patent a new process to make Greek yogurt. The yogurt is strained thrice, making it thicker and creamier than the regular kind. “It helps in concentrating the protein content and reduces the fat content to half,” said Mirchandani. He is trying to target new-age couples living in urban cities, who are more health conscious than their younger counterparts.

“They are at an age where they care about what they are consuming,” he added. Looking to increase his influence in North India, which has a more traditional connect to curd, Mirchandani wants to focus on the Delhi market to create a buzz about his product. “For us, yogurt is currency. We want to spend it as much as we can,” he said. The founders at Epigamia also plan to get their products sampled by potential customers at pro-health events such as marathons and triathlons, for reviews and suggestions.