If you are planning to spend a fortune on a top-end premium smartphone this festive season, take a look before you finalise your decision. Qualcomm and MediaTek have showcased their latest flagship-gen chipsets, and their partner brands haven’t left a moment to spare for revealing their next-gen phones. Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and others have revealed their first flagship devices based on these new 2nm chips.

The new 2nm chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek promise a major hike in AI processing performance and more efficiency. Qualcomm’s newest flagship lineup includes a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip. MediaTek, on the other hand, has its Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, promising a major performance boost.

Here’s a quick look at the two 2nm chips that are going to dominate the 2027 launch season.

The 2nm chipset power wars

Smartphone performance in late 2026 and 2027 is split across three silicon platforms built on TSMC’s 2nm process node:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: The top-tier flagship processor features custom Oryon Prime cores running up to a 5.0 GHz clock speed. It pairs an Adreno 850 GPU with dedicated AI Matrix Cores and an expanded Hexagon NPU to handle complex multi-step “agentic” AI tasks locally.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6: The base high-end chip offering the same architecture at tuned power profiles, providing high performance per watt for standard premium flagships.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro: MediaTek’s flagship silicon features an all-big-core setup using Arm’s C2 architecture (2x C2-Ultra + 6x C2-Pro), integrated SME2 instruction sets, and the Mali-G2 Ultra NX GPU.

And now, let’s look at the phones that are going to dominate the premium phone space over the next few months.

From the Qualcomm Snapdragon camp

Motorola Signature 27

Motorola Signature 27

Expected launch date: Late 2026 (Q4)

Expected features and specs: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, this device marks Motorola’s pivot away from the “Edge Ultra” name into ultra-premium territory. The Signature 27 features a 6.7-inch 165Hz Pantone-validated OLED screen, clean agentic AI execution via near-stock Android with Hello UI, high-bandwidth LPDDR6 memory, and a 50MP triple-camera setup using Omnivision LOFIC sensor technology for high dynamic range video.

OnePlus 16

Expected launch date: Late October / November 2026

Expected features and specs: Driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 running at up to 5.0 GHz, the OnePlus 16 targets maximum performance stability. It could include a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 1–144Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 24GB LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 storage, a 7,300 mAh silicon-anode battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging, and the debut of OxygenOS 16 focused on local agentic AI capabilities.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Expected Launch Date: September 23, 2026 (China Unveil) | Late Q4 2026 (Global)

Expected features and specs: Kicking off the 2nm device era with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, this flagship phone from Xiaomi features a massive 6.9-inch 4,000-nit LTPO AMOLED primary display alongside a 2.9-inch secondary rear screen. It packs a Leica-tuned camera suite led by a 200MP main sensor and 200MP periscope zoom, powered by a huge 8,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic9 Pro Max

Expected Launch Date: Late September / October 2026

Expected features and specs: Leveraging the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6’s Hexagon NPU, the Magic9 Pro Max focuses on continuous, on-device AI workflows within MagicOS. Hardware highlights include a 6.8-inch quad-curved eye-care OLED display with 4,320Hz PWM dimming, a 200MP periscope telephoto system, satellite communication capabilities, and an 8,000 mAh battery.

iQOO 16

Expected Launch Date: October 2026

Expected features and specs: Built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, this phone targets high-frame-rate mobile gaming. It combines a 1.5K 144Hz flat OLED display with a custom Q3 display co-processor, a 7,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and aggressive thermal management for sustained heavy loads.

From the MediaTek camp

Vivo X500 Series (X500 Pro & X500 Pro Max)

Expected Launch Date: October / November 2026

Expected features and specs: Debuting the 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro, these devices focus on mobile photography and display quality. The Pro Max features a 6.85-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main camera sensor with Zeiss T* coating, a dedicated V-series AI imaging co-processor, and an 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W charging.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max

Expected Launch Date: October 2026

Expected features and specs: Powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max uses MediaTek’s Imagiq 1290 ISP to run real-time semantic segmentation across a Hasselblad-tuned triple 200MP camera system. It is rounded out by a 6.82-inch 2K micro-quad-curved display and an 8,000 mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.