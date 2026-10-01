The auto sector stocks are under significant selling pressure today. The Nifty Auto Index is down over 4% in intra-day trade. Some of the stocks that bore the brunt of the selloff include Index heavyweights like M&M, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.

In fact, all the components of the Nifty Auto Index were in the red, and the index saw a significant cut in intra-day trade. The auto sales ahead of the festive season are often seen as a yardstick of the consumer sentiment. Though auto majors like M&M posted double-digit growth in sales on a year-on-year basis, it fell short of street expectations. The lower tractor sales are seen as a cause of concern with regard to rural demand.

M&M September sales

M&M share price plunged nearly 4% as September sales fell short of analyst estimate. Moreover, M&M domestic tractor sales in September came in at 50,208 units, as against 64,946 units in September 2025, a 23% year-on-year degrowth.

However, the total vehicle sales for September rose 15% year-on-year to 114,874 units. Its domestic utility vehicle sales were up 14% YoY at 64,092 units and domestic CV sales rose 14% to 30,420 units. The company’s exports fell 7% to 4,019 units.

M&M’s trucks and buses business also recorded strong growth, with sales including exports rising 53 per cent YoY to 2,912 units in September. The company attributed the performance to early festive buying, continued infrastructure activity and steady freight movement.

Bajaj Auto September sales

Bajaj Auto share price saw the biggest dent. Its shares plunged nearly 7% on disappointing domestic two-wheeler sales. Its total sales rose 5% YoY in September to 538,443 units. However, its total domestic sales slumped 9% to 294,456 units. The company’s exports were up 32% at 243,987 in September.

Tata Motors September sales

Tata Motors PV share price was under pressure too. Its total sales rose 15% YoY to 70,210 units, led by a similar surge in domestic sales to 68,810 units. Its exports rose 13% to 1,400 units in September.

Maruti Suzuki India September sales

Maruti Suzuki share price plunged 5%. Its total vehicle sales for September soared 24% YoY to 236,013 units. Its domestic vehicle sales rose 30% to 191,794 units. The company’s total exports for the month rose to 44,219 units from 42,204 units.