India finally gets Apple Pay. After a decade of serving global iPhone users, Apple finally brings it to Indian shores. Apple Pay allows users across the country to make secure, contactless transactions directly through their Apple devices.

Hence, at the time of its Indian debut, Apple Pay is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with Mac support scheduled to follow shortly. The rollout begins with initial support for eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards, allowing cardholders to store digital versions of their cards inside the native Apple Wallet app.

Note that unlike Google Pay and Paytm, there’s no support for India’s UPI system baked into the service yet.

But why Apple Pay for India now?

It’s all about the timing, according to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, who spoke to Financial Express Digital on the occasion of the service’s release.

“The Apple Pay launch strengthens Apple’s ecosystem in India and adds a services layer in what is now its third-largest iPhone market globally by volume. In Counterpoint’s consumer surveys, Apple Pay has consistently ranked among the highest-rated Apple services for satisfaction, which shows how much it adds to the overall ecosystem experience.”

Pathak also notes that while initial adoption will be phased due to the single-bank launch, the broader macro trends favour NFC payment adoption.

“The Axis Bank partnership means the initial addressable pool is a sub-segment of India’s growing Apple user base. Still, this was a long-awaited feature, and the timing is right. Credit card usage and NFC adoption are growing at double-digit rates, and the credit card base has nearly doubled since COVID to more than 120 million. UPI will continue to dominate everyday payments, but Apple Pay is positioned differently: a convenience- and privacy-led experience that removes OTP friction at checkout. The key thing to watch is how quickly other leading banks come on board, because that will decide how far the addressable base expands,” he added.

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Does Apple Pay support UPI and wallet payments?

At launch, Apple Pay in India operates as a credit card tokenisation wallet rather than a UPI payment app. Hence, here are a few things to note.

No UPI support: Apple Pay does not natively integrate with UPI for scanning QR codes or completing peer-to-peer (P2P) bank transfers at launch. Instead, it functions alongside existing UPI apps (like PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm) by focusing entirely on NFC-based “tap to pay” transactions at POS terminals, in-app checkout, and online Safari purchases.

Digital wallet mechanics: Apple Wallet stores a tokenised version of your credit card locally in the device’s Secure Enclave. It does not hold a separate cash balance or act as a stored-value digital wallet.

Complementary Role: Apple Pay is designed to give users a fast, biometric-authenticated alternative for card payments, while consumers can continue using their preferred UPI apps for quick QR-code transfers.

Apple Pay support: Which devices and cards are supported?

Apple Pay requires an active NFC chip and biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID). Hence, the supported devices include:

iPhones: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and all newer models (including iPhone 11 through iPhone 16 series, plus iPhone SE 2nd generation and later).

Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 3 and newer.

iPads: iPad models equipped with Touch ID or Face ID (for in-app and web purchases).

Macs: Macs with Touch ID or Apple Silicon models paired with a Magic Keyboard (support rolling out sequentially).

Bank and card partner launch status

Initial bank partner: Axis Bank (Visa and Mastercard Credit Cards).

Future rollout: Apple is actively working with other leading Indian banking institutions and card networks to expand support in subsequent phases.

How to set up Apple Pay in India

For iPhone users, setting up your card takes less than two minutes through the native Apple Wallet app.

1. Open Apple Wallet:

– Ensure your device is updated to the latest iOS version.

– Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the “+” (Add) button in the top right corner.

2. Scan or Enter Card Details:

– Requires an eligible Axis Bank credit card at launch.

– Position your physical card within the camera frame to auto-capture details, or tap Enter Card Details Manually to key in the card number, expiration date, and CVV.

3. Complete Bank Verification:

– Your issuing bank will verify the card.

– You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) via SMS or bank app notification to authorise the digital card tokenisation.

4. Set as Default Card:

– Once verified, the card is stored securely. You can choose to make it your primary card for quick double-click activation.

How to use Apple Pay in India

1. In physical stores (NFC Terminals)

On iPhone with Face ID: Double-click the side button, authenticate with Face ID, and hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless payment terminal until you see “Done” and a checkmark.

On iPhone with Touch ID: Rest your registered finger on the Touch ID sensor and hold the top of the iPhone near the reader.

On Apple Watch: Double-click the side button and hold the display near the contactless reader.

2. In Apps and on the Web (Safari)

When checking out in supported iOS apps or on websites using Safari: