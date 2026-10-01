For many years, the National Pension System (NPS) was seen as a simple retirement product. You put money into it during your working years, built a retirement corpus and used part of that corpus to buy an annuity after retirement.

That picture is now changing.

NPS has gradually moved beyond its original role as a pension product for government employees. It is now available to salaried employees in the private sector, self-employed people, professionals, business owners and other citizens. Over the years, the system has also given investors more choices in how their money is invested and how they can use their corpus at the time of exit.

The latest changes have pushed this evolution further. The Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) introduced for non-government NPS subscribers has brought more investment choices. The exit rules have also been changed, giving eligible subscribers greater flexibility over how much of their retirement corpus they can withdraw as a lump sum.

So, on NPS Diwas 2026, the bigger question is not just whether NPS is a pension product. It is how much the product has changed since it was first opened to government employees more than two decades ago.

From government pension reform to an all-citizen retirement product

NPS was introduced as part of a major change in India’s pension system.

It became effective from January 1, 2004, for new Central Government employees, except those in the armed forces. Unlike the old pension system, NPS was based on defined contributions. The amount a subscriber eventually receives depends on the contributions made and the investment returns generated over the years.

The idea was simple. Instead of the government carrying the entire burden of providing a defined pension, employees would build a retirement corpus during their working years.

But NPS did not remain limited to government employees.

A major turning point came on May 1, 2009, when NPS was opened to all citizens on a voluntary basis. This brought private-sector employees, self-employed individuals, professionals, business owners and people working in the unorganised sector within the NPS framework.

PFRDA describes 2009 as a major milestone in the evolution of NPS because it opened the system to voluntary participation by Indian citizens.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates and supervises the pension sector and the NPS ecosystem.

The NPS architecture has also expanded over time. The PFRDA Act was passed in 2013, giving the regulator statutory powers. The e-NPS platform was launched in 2016, making registration and account management easier online.

This digital push has played an important role in taking NPS beyond government offices and traditional pension channels.

As Rajesh Khandagale, Principal Officer at PFRDA, KFin Technologies, puts it, NPS has “come a long way from being seen merely as a tax-saving product”.

According to him, digital onboarding is bringing younger and first-time subscribers into the system, while participation is also spreading beyond the metros. He sees the recent regulatory changes as part of a larger move towards inclusion, flexibility and greater trust in the retirement system.

How NPS works

At its core, NPS remains a market-linked retirement savings product.

A subscriber opens an NPS account and gets a Permanent Retirement Account Number, or PRAN. Contributions made to the account are invested through pension funds according to the investment choice selected by the subscriber.

There are two main accounts.

Tier I is the primary retirement account. It has restrictions on withdrawals and offers tax benefits under the Income Tax Act.

Tier II is an optional investment account. It can be opened only when the subscriber has an active Tier I account. Money in Tier II can generally be withdrawn at any time, but it does not offer the same tax benefits as Tier I.

The money in NPS is invested across different asset classes.

Under the common investment framework, subscribers can choose equity, corporate bonds, government securities and, subject to limits, alternative investment funds.

Under Active Choice, equity allocation can go up to 75% for eligible subscribers. There is also Auto Choice.

This is meant for people who do not want to decide their asset allocation themselves. The investment mix changes automatically with age, generally reducing equity exposure as the subscriber gets older.

This is important because NPS is not simply about putting money into a fixed pension account. It is an investment system where the final retirement corpus is linked to contributions, asset allocation and investment performance.

The investment choices have steadily increased

The evolution of NPS can also be seen in the way investment choices have changed. In 2022, PFRDA allowed NPS subscribers to allocate up to 75% of their contribution to equity in Tier I. Tier II was allowed up to 100% equity allocation.

That was an important change for younger investors because it gave them more room to participate in equity markets through their retirement account.

NPS has also moved towards more age-based investment choices. The current common schemes include Life Cycle 25, Life Cycle 50, Life Cycle 75 and an Aggressive Life Cycle option, with different equity exposure depending on the subscriber’s age and risk preference.

But the biggest recent change for non-government subscribers is the Multiple Scheme Framework.

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MSF changes NPS in a big way

In September 2025, PFRDA introduced the Multiple Scheme Framework for non-government sector NPS subscribers. The framework became operational from October 1, 2025.

Earlier, the NPS investment structure was largely built around common schemes and standard investment choices. Under MSF, subscribers can choose from multiple schemes designed and offered by pension funds. The idea is to give investors more flexibility based on their risk profile and retirement needs.

A subscriber can invest in multiple schemes under the framework and can also diversify across schemes offered by pension funds, while using the same NPS architecture. PFRDA says the investments can be viewed together through a consolidated statement.

This makes NPS look less like a single standardised pension product and more like a retirement investment platform.

The range of schemes also shows how the market is changing. PFRDA’s approved MSF schemes include equity-oriented options, balanced or income-oriented options and schemes designed around specific retirement needs.

For investors, this means one important thing: the choice is no longer simply about selecting NPS and then choosing an asset allocation. There is now greater choice at the scheme level. However, more choice also means more responsibility.

A subscriber needs to understand what a scheme is investing in, how much risk it takes and whether it matches the person’s retirement horizon.

Khandagale believes this is where investor education becomes important. In his view, the industry is moving from “selling a product to building a habit”. But that habit, he says, will depend on whether subscribers understand the product and have confidence in it.

Equity exposure can now be much higher under MSF

One of the biggest differences under MSF is the wider range of risk profiles.

PFRDA says some MSF schemes can offer equity exposure of up to 100%. This is significantly different from the 75% equity ceiling under the common active-choice framework for eligible subscribers.

This does not mean every NPS subscriber automatically gets 100% equity exposure. It depends on the scheme selected and its investment strategy.

For a young subscriber with a long retirement horizon, the availability of higher-equity schemes creates another option. For someone closer to retirement, lower-risk schemes may be more relevant. The important point is that NPS is becoming more flexible in how the retirement corpus can be built.

Exit rules have also changed

The other major change is at the other end of the journey. The PFRDA Exits and Withdrawals under the NPS Regulations were amended in December 2025. The revised rules changed the way non-government subscribers can use their accumulated pension wealth at normal exit.

Under the revised framework, eligible non-government subscribers at normal exit can withdraw up to 80% of their accumulated pension wealth as a lump sum. At least 20% has to be used for annuity.

This is a significant change from the earlier structure where a much larger portion had to be used for annuity. For example, if an eligible subscriber has an NPS corpus of Rs 1 crore at normal exit, the revised rule allows up to Rs 80 lakh to be taken as lump sum, while at least Rs 20 lakh has to be used for annuity, subject to the applicable rules.

The change gives subscribers more control over their retirement money. But there is an important distinction that investors should understand.

The regulatory permission to withdraw up to 80% as lump sum does not automatically mean that the entire 80% is tax-free. The withdrawal rules under PFRDA and the tax rules under the Income Tax Act are separate matters.

The tax treatment therefore needs to be checked independently before making a retirement or withdrawal decision. Current income-tax return rules continue to recognise NPS-related exemptions under the relevant sections of the Income Tax Act.

NPS is also becoming more flexible after retirement

The changes are not limited to a one-time lump-sum withdrawal. The revised framework allows options such as systematic lump-sum withdrawal, systematic unit redemption and annuity, depending on the applicable exit conditions.

This can change how a retiree thinks about the NPS corpus. Instead of looking at the entire corpus as money that has to be withdrawn immediately or converted into an annuity, subscribers can have more ways of structuring the payout.

The framework also provides for automatic continuation in certain cases and removes the earlier 15-day prior intimation requirement across sectors. PFRDA’s revised framework also provides for financial assistance against the pension corpus, with separate guidelines to govern the facility.

These changes point to a broader shift. NPS is increasingly being designed around the entire retirement journey rather than only the accumulation phase.

From pension product to long-term financial security platform

This is also how Kurian Jose, CEO of Tata Pension Fund Management, describes the change. “NPS has evolved from being just a pension product to becoming a lifetime financial security platform,” he says.

Traditionally, NPS was understood as a retirement savings product where the subscriber built a corpus and then used part of it to purchase an annuity.

Today, subscribers have more investment choices, greater flexibility and more control over how they accumulate and use retirement wealth, he says. “Pension remains the core objective,” Jose says, “but NPS is increasingly evolving into a comprehensive long-term financial security platform.”

That perhaps best explains the journey of NPS. It started in 2004 as a pension reform for new government employees. In 2009, it became available to all citizens.

It then gradually added digital access, more investment choices, higher equity exposure and more flexibility for different categories of investors.

The MSF framework has now taken another step by allowing non-government subscribers to choose from multiple schemes and, in some cases, take higher equity exposure. The revised exit rules have also made it possible for eligible subscribers to take a larger part of their retirement corpus as lump sum. For investors, the message is simple.

NPS is no longer just about building a pension. It is increasingly about building a retirement corpus, deciding how that corpus is invested and then deciding how it is used after retirement. But the basic principle has not changed.

NPS is still a long-term retirement product. The greater flexibility does not remove investment risk. It only gives subscribers more choices. And with more choices comes a greater need to understand what one is choosing.

That is likely to be the next phase of NPS growth. As Khandagale points out, wider access and digitalisation can bring more people into the system. But sustained subscriber education, delivered in simple language and through accessible digital channels, will determine how well those new choices are understood.

The journey from a government pension reform in 2004 to an all-citizen retirement platform in 2026 is therefore not complete.

NPS is still evolving.

Disclaimer: NPS is a market-linked retirement product. Returns are not guaranteed and depend on the investment option and market performance. Investors should understand the risks, costs, tax rules and exit conditions before investing.

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