West Bengal is set to get a major road infrastructure upgrade, with the Centre sanctioning Rs 1,175.59 crore for the construction of a six-lane bridge across the Teesta River at Sevoke in Darjeeling district.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval on X. The proposed bridge, along with its approaches, will span 6.91 km and come up on National Highway-10 (old NH-31).

The project intends to boost road connectivity between Sikkim, the Siliguri Corridor and the northeastern states, and the Siliguri Corridor, whereas improving movement of both passengers and freight.

What Gadkari said about the project

Underlining its wider economic importance, Gadkari stated the bridge would support connectivity as well as commercial activity across the region. “The project will support regional integration, trade and commerce, logistics and tourism,” Gadkari stated in his X post.

He further added that the improved road infrastructure would help cut travel time, reduce congestion and make the movement of goods and services more efficient.

What will change for commuters?

For road users, the proposed bridge is expected to offer smoother movement along this important regional connection.

According to Gadkari, the improved connectivity will help reduce travel time and ease congestion. It will also facilitate passenger and freight movement between West Bengal, the Northeast and Sikkim.

Trade, tourism and logistics to benefit

The project is also projected to have a broader economic impact by involving the movement of goods and services. Gadkari stated better connectivity would benefit local communities, wider regional economy, logistics and tourism while boosting regional integration.

The proposed infrastructure will particularly enhance connectivity involving the Siliguri Corridor, northeastern states and Sikkim.

Teesta bridge project at a glance

Approved cost: Rs 1,175.59 crore

Location: Sevoke, Darjeeling district, West Bengal

Highway: NH-10 (old NH-31)

Configurations: Six lanes

Length: 6.91 km, including approaches

River: Teesta

West Bengal CM highlights supply-chain benefits

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the approval, stating the new bridge would strengthen connectivity and regional supply chains towards North Bengal, the Northeast and Sikkim.

In a post on X, he underlined the “strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor” and said a high-capacity, durable crossing over Teesta was an important need given the terrain.

Adhikari mentioned that the NH-10 upgrade would support smoother passenger and freight movement and create new economic opportunities for local communities. He also extended his support for facilitating the project’s implementation on the ground.