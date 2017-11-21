A ‘job’ well done?

Websites which started as pure-play classifieds platforms to buy, sell and rent used products across categories, are multi-tasking to also become job portals in their own right.

Diversity is the key for businesses to survive in an era when customers want more. And taking their love for diversity to the next level are used goods marketplaces. Websites which started as pure-play classifieds platforms to buy, sell and rent used products across categories, are multi-tasking to also become job portals in their own right.

Take Quickr, which recently launched a B2B television campaign for recruiters and employers who are looking to hire blue-collar and entry-level white-collar candidates. The campaign emphasises on hiring at a lightning speed through QuikrJobs — from logistics staff, BPO employees to a complete sales team.

Founded in 2008, Quikr, after seven years, in 2015, started verticalising its businesses. Says Amit Jain, head of QuickrJobs, “The platform had over 12 categories; however, we saw an opportunity to tap further into its sophisticated user base. Based on the patterns and traffic on most frequented categories on its platform, Quikr verticalised its business.” Quikr, under the jobs umbrella, includes QuikrJobs (blue-collar), Hiree (white-collar market entry — acquired in 2016) and QuikrPro (a B2B transaction model between recruitment consultants and hiring clients).

Similarly, OLX India, which had a job search vertical since its inception, is now seeing an upward trend when it comes to searching for local jobs. The platform which refers to itself as the next generation of free online classifieds doesn’t advertise for these categories, but acknowledges that its users find it useful.

In an interview with BrandWagon in August, 2017, the then CEO of OLX India, Amarjit Batra, had said that consumers who might have come to list, say, their property for sale, may also end up also looking for drivers, cooks and so on. “So all these kinds of blue-collar, grey-collar jobs which are there, local jobs as we call them, are also very popular on OLX,” he had said.

Being a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) trade, the platforms boast of enabling job-seekers to directly contact employers and vice-versa. In a survey conducted by Frost & Sullivan for OLX, it was revealed that the number of job applications going through OLX has increased by four times, and the number of employers and agencies listing on OLX has jumped by 250% in 2017.

Says an OLX India spokesperson, “While skill-set match is the most sought after quality, experience, background-check, referral and location of the candidate are other key factors that employers consider above expected salary. Employers also prefer applicants who live in the vicinity; 55% stating this is an important consideration.”

With India’s working population base largely comprising tech-savvy youth, technology is bridging the gap between job seekers and employers, thus creating new opportunities. For example, in today’s age of hyper localisation, the e-commerce industry has also created a big push for blue-collar recruitment. But Jain points out, “Historically those in low salary brackets have not been targeted by the digital industry but increase in internet penetration across India is an opportunity to change this equation. Creating right visibility for skilled and unskilled workers is an interesting challenge to solve through better product offerings.” These sites compete with well-established job search sites like Naukri.com, TimesJobs and even LinkedIn in matters of white-collar jobs. Many are of the thought that with most of the job search engines focussing mostly on white-collared jobs, used product marketplaces have raced ahead by filling the gaps.

The online classifieds industry is pegged at Rs 2,500-3,000 crore with jobs, real estate and matrimony forming the key revenue churners for the industry. The industry is expected to clock a CAGR of 22% to touch Rs 7,700-7,900 crore by 2020, according to a report published by KPMG in September, 2016. The demonetisation and economic aftermath did show its impact on the job search market as well. However, the economy is on strong macroeconomic fundamentals and points at a growth pick-up.

