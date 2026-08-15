August will be an important month for the shareholders of Hitachi Energy, as the company’s shares will go ex-dividend next week, and beneficiaries will receive the dividend by month-end. In case you hold Hitachi Energy’s shares, or consider buying or selling the same. Here are all the details you need to know about its FY26 dividend payout.

Hitachi Energy: Final dividend record date

The tech firm has fixed the record date of August 21 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 8 per share. The said dividend would be paid on each share of Rs 2, if approved by shareholders at the company’s ensuing annual general meeting, which will be held on August 28.

If approved, shareholders will be paid the dividend on and from August 28 itself.

Hitachi Energy: Q1 FY27 result

In Q1 FY27, Hitachi Energy posted its net profit at Rs 294 crore, surging 124% year-on-year compared to Rs 131 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations for the April-June quarter was pegged at Rs 2,493, expanding over 68% YoY from Rs 1,478 reported in Q1 FY26.

Hitachi Energy share price

Over the past one week, Hitachi Energy India’s share price has advanced nearly 12%, and over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 9%. Looking at a longer time frame of the previous six months, its share price has surged by 59%.