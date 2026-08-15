Passengers travelling through Old Delhi (Delhi Junction) and Delhi Shahdara on Independence Day should check their train status before heading for the station. In its latest advisory, Northern Railway announced temporary changes to several services on Saturday, August 15, 2026, due to the Independence Day ceremony.

In an advisory shared on social media platform X, Northern Railway said train movement between Delhi Junction and Delhi Shahdara Junction will remain temporarily suspended from 6:45 am to 9:00 am on August 15.

As per the Northern Railway, the following trains originating on August 17 will remain temporarily cancelled.

-74021 Delhi Jn-Saharanpur Jn DMU

-74024 Saharanpur Jn-Delhi Jn DMU

-64417 Ghaziabad-Delhi Jn MEMU

-54058 Shamli-Delhi Jn Passenger

Trains that will be diverted

Northern Railways has announced route changes for four services:

-64002 Delhi Jn-Shahdara EMU will operate via New Delhi-Tilak Bridge-Sahibabad.

-64111-Khurja Jn-Shakurbasti EMU will run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara B Panel-Tilak Bridge-New Delhi-Delhi Kishanganj.

-64414 Delhi Jn-Ghaziabad EMU will run through New Delhi-Tilak Bridge-Sahibabad.

-64567 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge MEMU will operate via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara B Panel-Tilak Bridge.

The diversions apply to trains originating on August 15.

Trains to be short-terminated or short-originated

Northern Railways has also announced changes to the originating or terminating stations of the following six services:

-64402 Delhi Jn-Shahdara EMU will be short-originated from New Delhi.

-64022 Saharanpur-Delhi Jn MEMU will be short-terminated at Delhi Shahdara.

-64437 Ghaziabad-Delhi JN EMU will be short-terminated at New Delhi.

-64025 Delhi Jn-Shamli MEMU will be short-originated from Ghaziabad and remain cancelled between Delhi Jn and Delhi Shahdara.

-64152 Delhi Jn-Aligarh Jn MEMU will be short-originated from Ghaziabad and remain cancelled between Delhi Jn and Ghaziabad.

-64558 Haridwar-Delhi Jn MEMU will be short-terminated at Delhi Shahdara.

These changes are applicable on trains originating on August 15.

Three trains to be regulated

Train No. 18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Jn Express, originating on August 15, will be regulated at Delhi Junction till security clearance.

Train No. 12379 Sealdah-Amritsar Jalianwala Bagh Express, originating on August 15, will be regulated at Delhi Shahdara till security clearance.

Train No. 15910 Lalgarh Jn-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express, originating on August 14, will be regulated at Delhi Junction till security clearance.

Which trains have been rescheduled?

Northern Railways has also mentioned about five trains with revised departure timings:

Train No. Train Name Original Departure Revised Departure Date 12038 Delhi Jn–Kotdwar Siddhabali Jan-Shatabdi 7:00 am 9:10 am Aug 15, 2026 15484 Delhi Jn–Alipur Duar Jn Sikkim Mahananda Express 7:35 am 9:20 am Aug 15, 2026 12225 Azamgarh–Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express 6:00 pm 6:20 pm Aug 14, 2026 14324 Dehradun–Old Delhi Shatabdi Mussoorie Express 2:25 pm 2:50 pm Aug 15, 2026 14342 Dehradun–Old Delhi Shatabdi Mussoorie Express 2:25 pm 2:50 pm Aug 15, 2026

The temporary changes have been announced in view of the Independence Day ceremony on August 15. Passengers travelling on the affected routes should check their train status before leaving for the station.