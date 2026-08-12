Google’s annual event for its products is almost here and this time, the hype is higher than usual. The Made by Google 2026 event will be all about the new Pixel 11 phones as well as all the Pixel ecosystem features that the Android community has been awaiting for the last few months.

Let’s begin with what Google has been teasing the most – the Pixel 11 smartphones. The teasers from Google have given us a fair idea of what to expect, especially with the mysterious notification light on the back. While Google doesn’t call it anything yet, industry analysts and leaksters have given it a name – HiLight, or Pixel Glow. This LED light is expected to have its functionality attached to the onboard Gemini features.

The keynote is also poised to focus on deep integration between next-generation mobile chips from Google and the company’s expanding Gemini AI suite.

All that, and more!

Hence, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at what the Made by Google 2026 event will have in store for us.

Made by Google 2026: How to watch

The ‘Made by Google’ presentation will be broadcasted live from New York, which means you can catch the developments happening in real time. Here are the key details that you need to know about the event livestream.

Start time: 3:30 AM IST on August 13. For Indians, catching on to the live updates could be tricky.

Where to watch: Google’s official YouTube channel. If you manage to wake up early, the livestream is easily accessible.

From the teasers: Google focuses on Pixel 11 series

The centerpieces of the August 13 showcase will be the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Following is a compilation of all the leaks and info that analysts have shared.

Tensor G6 chip: Under the hood, all four Pixel 11 smartphones are expected to feature Google’s new 2nm Tensor G6 chipset. The new chip is said to be designed specifically to boost local, on-device AI model processing while improving thermal efficiency and battery life.

The “HiLight” notification system: The Pixel 11 Pro models are rumoured to debut “HiLight” (previously referred to as Pixel Glow) – a subtle contextual notification light surrounding the rear camera bar that is said to signal priority alerts or specific incoming calls.

A thinner foldable: Teased in official previews by Google, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to adopt an even slimmer profile than its predecessor. Analysts say that the phone would be near 10.1mm when shut, all while retaining its dual-screen format.

Pixel 11 rumoured lineup at a glance

Since the teasers only pertain to the Pixel 11 series, we take a look at what the analysts have revealed about the rest of the products.

Pixel 11 and 11 Pro / XL: The ‘slab Pixel’ phones will be powered by the Tensor G6 chip and upgraded M16 OLED displays. The Pro models will debut the “HiLight” rear LED notification ring. Targeting everyday flagship users and photography enthusiasts, the entry storage bump moves to a base 256GB as standard.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: For the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, it will feature an ultra-thin hinge design paired with an 8.0-inch inner display. The Fold will likely focus heavily on multitasking and multimodal AI features for power users and foldable enthusiasts.

Pixel Watch 5: Rumours also suggest that the Pixel Watch 5 will come with slimmer display bezels and run Wear OS 7. Google could reveal better battery efficiency and deeper Fitbit AI fitness coaching aimed at health-conscious users.

Pixel Tag: This could be Google’s take on the Apple AirTag. The Pixel Tag is said to be a compact Bluetooth tracking accessory natively integrated with Google’s Find Hub network, designed for ecosystem users looking to keep track of everyday items.

In addition to this, you can expect more Gemini AI features tailored specifically for the Pixel 11 series, with rumours suggesting a greater focus on on-device processing and enhancing privacy.