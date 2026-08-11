Google is working on its next-generation Pixel 11 series of smartphones and, as with its predecessors, the phone will be all about Gemini AI and great camera performance. Based on inputs from industry insiders and analysts, the Pixel 11 is set to bring in minor upgrades in key areas for tempting conventional iPhone buyers. A new processor, upgraded cameras, more AI features and improved efficiency – this is what is expected from the new Pixel 11 series.

There are rumours of a price hike too, but analysts believe that Google might be preparing the Pixel 11 for a fearsome battle with the Apple iPhone 17 – the phone dominating the premium segment since late last year. With the iPhone 17 expected to stick around until Spring 2027 as Apple’s core iPhone model for the masses, the Pixel 11 is expected to take on the old guard while being ready to challenge the next-gen iPhone 18.

Will Pixel 11 pose a challenge to the iPhone 17?

“Brand salience and after-sales service remain challenges, with Pixel continuing to appeal primarily to a niche, tech-savvy audience. The challenge is converting strong technology credentials into mainstream adoption,” says Prabhu Ram, VP – Industry Research Group, CMR.

“Google’s shipments declined >40% YoY in H1 2026, extending a double-digit decline streak to three consecutive years. Pixel 10 Pro Fold shipments also declined 27.3% YoY. Google continues to face gaps across pricing, marketing, local manufacturing and retail, while competitors have built years of compounding advantage across these areas,” he adds, quoting data from CMR’s research.

While the factors of ecosystem retention, Apple Watch connectivity, and strong resale values will continue favouring the iPhone 17, the Pixel 11 could be a meaningful alternative from the Android universe in the premium segment.

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“Pixel 11 could be Google’s strongest Pixel yet, with the Tensor G6, larger battery and deeper Gemini integration addressing key concerns around performance, heat, battery life and AI experiences. These improvements should strengthen Pixel’s appeal among performance and camera-focused premium users in India,” says Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

“Pixel already enjoying a good mind share and lately the positioning has been better with market share gains in Q1 and Q2. However, challenging iPhone will take time but Pixel devices are emerging as refreshing options for users who are looking for beyond Apple and Samsung,” he adds.

“Apple still holds advantage on strong aspirational demand and ecosystem strength to even resale value. In short we do see Pixel better positioned to gain share within the premium segment and potentially emerge as one of the fastest-growing brands in India’s premium segment (INR >45,000). We expect the Pixel 11 series to deliver double-digit YoY growth in 2026, with pricing and wider retail availability remaining critical to sustaining this momentum,” Pathak concludes.

“Local manufacturing, expanding retail presence and deeper ecosystem investments have helped Apple build significant India momentum. Google has the tech stack, but has yet to build comparable ground-level scale,” adds Prabhu Ram.

Lots of expectations. Hence, let’s begin with everything the Pixel 11 is expected to offer.

A new processor built on TSMC’s 2nm node

Google’s custom Tensor processors historically struggled to match Apple’s dominant A-series chips in sustained thermal performance and peak power efficiency. That silicon dynamic changes significantly with this generation.

The new Tensor G6 chip moves to TSMC’s cutting-edge 2-nanometer process node, landing on the exact same structural stage as Apple’s A19 architecture.

The shrink to 2nm eliminates the core power-efficiency penalty that plagued earlier Tensor chips during heavy workloads. This should allow the Pixel 11 to work more efficiently.

Lower power draw allows heavy machine-learning models to run continuously in the background without draining the battery or causing thermal throttling. Hence, the Pixel 11 could manage AI models in the background, something which the iPhone 17’s chip can’t manage as easily.

Base Pixel 11 to focus on essentials

Fresh details emerged ahead of the official reveal, indicating that Google is adopting clearer feature distinction across its lineup. For the standard Pixel 11, this is what the highlights contain:

No HiLight / Pixel Glow: Google’s new ambient visual notification element, dubbed HiLight or Pixel Glow, apparently remains exclusive to the premium Pro models, says tipster @evowizz. This leaves the standard Pixel 11 with a cleaner and classic back panel.

RAM limitations: Due to the pressure from global memory costs, the entry-level Pixel 11 sticks to 12GB RAM configuration, while Pixel 11 Pro models scale up to 16GB of unified memory to support larger local AI parameters. This hints at the base Pixel 11 missing out on several on-device Gemini AI features.

Design updates: The overall camera bump across the entire series adopts a slimmer, more integrated footprint compared to previous generations, which should improve in-pocket ergonomics.

Dedicated telephoto camera: Countering early rumours of a dual-camera compromise, the standard Pixel 11 is said to retain a dedicated 10.8MP telephoto camera. The telephoto module is expected to maintain a 5x optical focal length, delivering clean long-range shots out of the box.

Local AI over cloud AI

While Apple introduced local Neural Accelerators across its A19 silicon, analysts argue Google’s ecosystem is natively optimised for seamless, and ambient machine intelligence.

Supported by generous memory pools and the updated Tensor G6 NPU, the Pixel 11 can execute Gemini features locally without cloud lag. Hence, you can expect no loading screens for AI features. Many context-aware features like real-time call screening and generative photo rendering ensure that the processing stays private and instantaneous.

Bigger battery, faster charging

Rather than sacrificing internal volume for hyper-thin design gimmicks (like iPhone Air), Google is apparently prioritising multi-day endurance and practical hardware utility.

The entry-level Pixel 11 is said to pack a generous 4,985mAh battery cell, which should ensure an all-day battery life, especially combined with the efficiency of the 2nm Tensor G6 chip. The phone will also likely get 30W wired charging support, although there’s no word on whether it will retain the PixelSnap magnetic wireless charging from the Pixel 10.