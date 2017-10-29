Social media emerging as most popular channels for job seekers

Companies are using Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook to check candidate background, engage with them, analyse their activities and find the right role for them.

HR personnel across industries are today building a profile and database on various social networks to connect with potential candidates through employee experiences, special initiatives and articles. Recruitment via social media is taking off in a big way, not only in the West, but also in India. Companies are using Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook to check candidate background, engage with them, analyse their activities and find the right role for them. For example, PepsiCo India’s Change the Game campaign in 2016 saw over 1,700 registrations through social media platforms. The challenges saw participants go all out, from being creative with selfies to designing a product/service around health and nutrition. Some winners got a chance to work at PepsiCo, while others partnered to turn their ideas into reality.

“Social media helps companies like ours to reach out to the masses, more importantly, the tech-savvy young generation, and tap into the right talent,” shares Pavitra Singh, director, talent acquisition and global campus, PepsiCo India. As per the Randstad Employer Brand Research, there has been a major shift in how people search for jobs and social/professional networks are emerging as the most popular channels for job seekers today. The survey reveals that half of job seekers worldwide use social media networks to find a job; 56% prefer Facebook, 38% use Google Plus and 34% pick LinkedIn.

In India, 66% job seekers use social networking sites with Facebook topping the list, followed by LinkedIn. Sandeep Kohli, talent leader at EY, mentions that almost 7% of recruitment at EY is done via social media. “Our Facebook page has over two lakh followers and I think it is a great way to engage with millennials. LinkedIn helps us reach out to a wide range of talent that is not limited to the contacts that recruiters or placement agencies have.” But as a relatively new tool for recruiting, social media holds a few blind spots in terms of

legal pitfalls.

The paranoia of being checked out on a social media platform before being hired has also made millennials extremely cautious about what they share or whom they interact with publicly, in the name of keeping a clean, recruitment-friendly profile. One must also keep in mind that once the recruitment process moves into the assessment cycle, there is limited impact from social media.