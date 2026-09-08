The UK is set to overtake Canada and the US as the most popular study-abroad destination for Indian students by 2030, as tighter immigration rules and diminishing post-study work prospects weigh on traditional choices, according to a QS forecast.

QS estimates that the number of Indian students in the UK will rise from 146,500 in 2025 to 184,300 by 2030. Canada, which currently ranks first, is projected to see its numbers fall from 232,900 to 176,400, while the US is expected to decline from 219,300 to 162,600.

The shift reflects changing priorities among Indian students, who weigh visa policies, the cost of studying and living abroad, opportunities to work after graduation and prospects of building a career in the destination country. These factors have gained importance as major study destinations have tightened immigration and post-study work policies.

However, the UK’s projected rise comes with a caveat. Its ability to retain the advantage will depend heavily on how immigration and post-study work policies evolve over the next four years.

Canada, for instance, has introduced measures to reduce the number of international students, including tighter eligibility requirements and restrictions on study permits. The changes have contributed to a sharp decline in Indian student flows after years of rapid growth.

The US continues to attract students to its leading universities, but uncertainty around immigration and post-study employment is becoming a bigger consideration. Policy changes, including those related to the duration of status (D/S) framework for international students and proposals to introduce a fee for Optional Practical Training (OPT), have added to that uncertainty.

For Indian students, who account for a large share of international enrolments in the US, the ability to remain in the country after graduation and gain work experience is an important part of the economics of studying abroad.

Europe, meanwhile, is emerging as a stronger alternative, with Germany leading the challenge. QS expects Indian student numbers there to almost double from 58,800 in 2025 to 113,300 in 2030. “Europe is clearly growing in appeal,” QS said in its India report.

Germany is also projected to overtake Australia, whose Indian student population is expected to rise only marginally from 104,200 to 110,000. France, too, is expected to more than double its Indian student numbers, although from a much smaller base.

“With transnational education and international branch campuses set to expand and mature in India, we could see further mobility changes,” the report said.