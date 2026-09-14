As the University of Bristol prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary next month, it is marking a century and a half of academic legacy not by looking in the past, but by looking East. In the same week it opened the doors to its £500-million Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus (TQEC) in the UK, the QS World Top-60 university launched its Mumbai Enterprise Campus (MEC) at Cignus Powai.

Prof Evelyn Welch, president & vice-chancellor of the University of Bristol, told FE that the move represents a monumental historic first: in 150 years, Bristol has never established a campus outside England, and its debut international presence comes to India thanks to a strategic posture that underscores how global higher education is shifting from a traditional study-abroad model to transnational innovation ecosystems.

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A tale of two enterprise hubs

She added that while situated 4,500 miles apart, both the Temple Quarter hub in England and the Powai campus in Mumbai share a twin strategy: moving higher education away from isolated theoretical classrooms towards industry-led learning in disciplines like data science, AI, and quantitative finance.

In Mumbai, situated directly across from partner institution Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the campus aims to link translational research with real-world industry problems. Rather than offering conventional lecture series, the inaugural cohort’s orientation kicked off via the Bristol Global Futures Lab — a three-week programme focused on experiential learning, self-awareness, and industry leadership.

Aligning with NEP 2020

According to higher education data frameworks like the DrEducation UniGrid, foreign branch campuses opening in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are increasingly evaluated on whether they offer top-tier academic standing while providing localised value proposition. Bristol’s Mumbai presence aligns closely with these policy objectives, offering domestic students globally recognised UK degrees without the full burden of international living expenses.

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Prof Michelle Jones, director and executive dean of the MEC, added that undergraduate students at the Mumbai campus will have access to Global Mobility programmes, enabling them to undertake study terms at the UK campus and build cross-cultural professional networks.

To reinforce its commitment to local public service, the university announced the University of Bristol-Government of Maharashtra Scholarship. The initiative provides full 100% tuition fee waivers to selected students alongside internships at the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office.

As international universities vie for presence in India’s expanding education landscape, Bristol’s twin-campus milestone signals a new era: one where a 150-year-old British institution builds its future by placing Mumbai alongside its home turf, looking not at the past, but East.