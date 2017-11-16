Air India Recruitment 2017: Vacancies for Business Development Manager and Training Co-coordinators; all you need to know

Candidates can visit the official website

Air India Recruitment 2017: National carrier, CTE Hyderabad on Thursday announced an invitation for applications by interested candidates for the post of Business Development Manager and Training Co-coordinators. Candidates can visit the official website cte.airindia.in to get the form. The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 4, 2017. There are a total of five vacancies, out of which one is for BD Manager whereas the other four are for Training Co-coordinators. The eligibility criteria for BD Managers is full masters in business administration with specialization in Sales and Marketing or three years part-time Masters degree in business administration with specialization in Sales and Marketing. The third education qualification a candidate can have is any postgraduate degree. For the post of Training Co-coordinators, a candidate should have a graduate in any field with a good knowledge of English, experience in crew scheduling and handling the training and licensing issues of Pilots and the necessary documentation and proficiency in DGCA CARs. The age limit for the vacancies set by Air India is 50 years.

The application fee of the exam form is Rs 1,500 and should be remitted through Demand Draft (DD) in favour of Air India Limited, payable a Hyderabad. Notably, candidates those belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempted from the application fee. The address to send the application along with other required documents is “Air India Ltd, Personnel Department, Central Training Establishment Ferozguda, Secundrabad- 500011.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the APPSC Group 2 Main Results 2017 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in to check the results. The APPSC Group 2 Mains exam for Group-II services, 2016 was conducted on July 15, 2017, and July 16, 2017. The exam was conducted at 171 centers across Andhra Pradesh. The marks of the students who appeared for the APPSC Group 2 are released in various pdf files on the official website. As per a notification by APPSC, if any candidate did not appear in all papers or absent in one or more exams will not be eligible for the selection process. “In case of candidates whose results are withheld, the decision of the Commission will be published soon,” a notification about APPSC Group 2 main exam results said.

Earlier, in August, after the APPSC Group, 2 Mains examination was over, the commission had withheld the response sheets of 159 candidates who appeared for the examination. The decision was taken because of the misconduct of these students. During the examination, due to issues in a computer network, few candidates were caught, in CCTV camera, disobeying exam hall rules.