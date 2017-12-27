Air India Recruitment 2017: 417 Aircraft Technicians posts on offer, from application, eligibility, to last date, check details here

Air India Recruitment 2017: The selected candidates will be posted at Mumbai base of Boeing Group or Airbus Group.

Air India Recruitment 2017: The Air India Engineering Services Limited ( AIESL) has invited interested and eligible candidates to fill up the post of Experienced Aircraft Technician and Tradesman experienced in the Painting, Bench Fitting, Sewing Technology, Carpentry trades from the open market on “Fixed Term Employment basis” (FTE). Interested candidates can visit the official website of Air India to fill up the application form. AIESL is an Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The selected candidates will be posted at Mumbai base of Boeing Group or Airbus Group of Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL, MRO) or any other station of Western Region /MRO as required by the company.

The notice released by Air India states that the selection and empanelment does not guarantee that the candidate will be appointed immediately. The release of candidates from the panel would depend upon the requirement of AIESL and decision taken by the Company in this regard. It adds that the management reserves all rights to take any decision in regard to this exercise. Mentioned below are all the details that the aspirants need to note before applying for the vacant posts-

Air India Recruitment 2017: Posts on offer-

A. Aircraft Technician (on BOEING AIRCRAFTS)- Total 210 posts

GEN:108

SC:31

ST:15

OBC:56

B. Aircraft Technician (on AIRBUS AIRCRAFTS)- Total 172 posts

Gen: 115

SC: 17

ST: 09

OBC :31

C. Skilled Trades Men in Fitting Trade for Boeing Group- Total 25 posts

GEN:15

SC:03

ST:01

OBC:06

D. Skilled Trades Men in Carpentry Trade for Boeing Group- Total 5 posts

GEN: 4

OBC:1

E. Skilled Trades Men in Sewing Technology Trade for Boeing Group- Total 5 posts

GEN: 4

OBC:1

Air India Recruitment 2017: Eligibility Criteria-

For Aircraft Technician on Boing Aircrafts and Airbus Aircrafts-

a) For all candidates other than Ex-servicemen: AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133 B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list.

b) For Ex-servicemen Successful completion of Group 1 related equivalent qualification of Diploma in Engineering for Airframe/Engine/Electrical/Instrument/Radio trades conducted by the Indian Air Force, which area acceptable as a qualification by DGCA for fulfilling the eligibility requirement for BAMEL examination.

Or)

Successful Completion of 4 years course/diploma in Aircraft/ Electrical/ Instrument/ Radio Artificer training conducted by Indian Navy, which are acceptable as a qualification by DGCA for fulfilling the eligibility requirement for BAMEL examination.

(Or)

Diploma in Engineering (3 Years) in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/ Electronics and Telecommunication/Radio Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade(55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

For Skilled Trades Men in Fitting Trade for Boeing Group-

ITI in Fitting issued by Govt. of India or ITI / NCVT in Fitter trade with a Minimum three years’ work experience.

For Skilled Trades Men in Carpentry Trade for Boeing Group-

ITI in Carpentry, issued by Govt. of India or ITI / NCVT in Carpentry trade ITI in Carpentry, issued by Govt. of India or ITI / NCVT in Carpentry trade

Skilled Trades Men in Sewing Technology Trade for Boeing Group-

ITI in Sewing Technology, issued by Govt. of India or ITI / NCVT in Sewing Technology trade with a Minimum three years’ work experience.

Air India Recruitment 2017: How to apply-

Interested candidates meeting with the Eligibility criteria are required to submit their applications vide hard copies at the venue given below on the date(s) and time as indicated along with the duly filled in Application form, in the prescribed format with all the requisite documents along with non-refundable application fee of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) by means of A/c Payee Demand Draft in favour of “Air India Engineering Services Limited” payable at Delhi. (SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of this Fee).

Last date for submission of applications-

for post specified at serial no. A

for Boeing group: 2nd January 2018 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours; 3rd January 2018 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours

for posts specified at serial no. B.

For Airbus group: 2nd January 2018 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours; 3rd January 2018 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours

for posts specified at serial numbers C D and E:

for Boeing group: 2nd January 2018 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours; 3rd January 2018 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours