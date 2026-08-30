Last week, IndiGo’s co-founder Rakesh Gangwal pledged to IIT Kanpur Rs 300 crore, highlighting an underutilised tool in Indian academic funding: the ‘matching grant’. Building on his initial Rs 100 crore contribution in 2022, Gangwal’s additional Rs 300 crore pledge towards the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology is structured as a conditional match, promising to match contributions from other supporters up to Rs 300 crore.

If fully met by secondary donors, the mechanism will leverage Gangwal’s commitment into a Rs 700 crore corpus to build a 500-bed super-speciality hospital and a 200-bed cancer care research centre.

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How it works

A matching grant is a conditional gift where a primary benefactor agrees to match funds raised from third parties up to a predetermined cap. Unlike standard single-source gifts, matching grants serve as financial catalysts.

Multiplier effect: They guarantee prospective donors that every rupee contributed instantly doubles in value, maximising the impact of secondary donations.

Crowding-in capital: They create urgency and reduce risk for smaller donors, incentivising wider network participation across alumni and philanthropic foundations.

While a standard practice in Ivy League endowments, Gangwal’s strategy introduces a new operational template for Indian academic fundraising, using private capital to unlock broader institutional giving.