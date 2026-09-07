While India’s Gen Z professionals are entering the workforce as the most digitally connected generation in history, a significant barrier remains: 83% hesitate to network or interact with people who could advance their careers. According to a report by LinkedIn, this hesitation carries a high cost in today’s job market, where candidates with an inside connection are nearly 8.5 times more likely to get hired.

Ruchee Anand, vice-president, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, APAC, told FE that navigating this gap requires redefining what networking actually means in a rapidly shifting economy.

“Skills help you do the work. Your network helps you see where work is going,” Anand said. “That matters because AI is changing roles quickly, skills are evolving, and careers are becoming less linear. In our research, 96% of Indian professionals say their network is important in helping them navigate a world shaped by AI and rapid change.”

Deconstructing the confidence gap

While 79% of young Indian professionals recognise the importance of building professional relationships, over half (52%) admit they do not know where to start, and 59% say no one has ever guided them. The primary obstacle holding them back, however, is not a lack of interest, but a pervasive confidence gap driven by the fear of being judged (44%) or bothering others (39%).

Anand pointed out that young talent often overcomplicates the outreach process, creating unnecessary anxiety. “The barrier is often not rejection itself, but the anticipation of it. That turns a simple conversation into a high-stakes event requiring the perfect message and the perfect reason,” she said. “We often say no to ourselves before giving someone else the chance to say yes. Closing the confidence gap begins with making networking feel less performative and more human.”

She observed that entry-level professionals frequently place immense pressure on themselves to demonstrate immediate value. “We’ve found that 53% of Gen Z professionals in India do not feel confident approaching someone who could help their career. Many simply believe they need the perfect introduction, an impressive reason to connect, or something immediate to offer in return,” Anand said. “Networking becomes more accessible when we show young professionals that they do not need to prove themselves before beginning a conversation. Curiosity and genuine engagement are enough to start.”

The perception vs reality disconnect

This hesitation stands in sharp contrast to the actual willingness of senior professionals to help. Industry data reveals that 92% of Millennials and 95% of Gen X professionals in India are open to offering advice or support to people they do not know personally.

“The research reveals a clear perception gap: the willingness to help exists, but fear prevents many people from discovering it,” Anand emphasised. “Experienced professionals often remember what it felt like to begin their own careers and are more open to helping than younger professionals may realise.”

Democratising access and building habits

This shift in networking dynamics is also breaking long-standing geographical barriers. With 87% of Indian professionals agreeing that online networks allow talent in non-metro markets like Indore or Kochi to access mentorship and roles previously restricted to major cities, digital connectivity is democratising career pathways across the country.

“Where someone begins their career should not determine how far they can go,” Anand said. “As India’s talent economy becomes more distributed, opportunity must become more distributed too.”

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To overcome the friction, Anand advised young professionals to view networking as an ongoing career habit rather than a transactional tool. “Networking is a career-building habit, not an emergency job-search activity,” she said, emphasising that starting small with public engagement, thoughtful questions, and consistent interactions eventually compounds into meaningful, long-term professional relationships.