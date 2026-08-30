A structural shift is redefining India’s foreign education market: ambitious students are choosing to complete their undergraduate degrees domestically before heading overseas for postgraduate specialisation, and this outbound surge is no longer anchored in affluent metropolitan centres.

Fresh data from cross-border lender Prodigy Finance reveals that students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities now account for 79% of the international students they fund—with the vast majority pursuing master’s programmes.

This non-metro push reflects a widening gap between domestic postgraduate capacity and soaring student ambitions. According to NITI Aayog, the total number of Indian students studying abroad climbed from 1.16 million in 2022 to 1.34 million in 2024.

The concentration at the master’s level is particularly pronounced in key western markets: US Department of Homeland Security data shows over 350,000 Indian students were enrolled in the US as of February 2026. Notably, Indian scholars now account for nearly half of all international graduate students at American universities. Similarly, Australia hosted 110,662 Indian students between January and May 2026.

Non-Metro Demand Surges

Yet, as non-metro demand accelerates, traditional domestic banking frameworks are proving out of step with ground realities. ICRIER data indicates that the average Indian farming household earns roughly Rs 19,696 per month. Because agricultural land cannot legally be pledged as collateral in India and farm income is tax-exempt, aspirational rural and semi-urban families routinely lack the property deeds or income-tax returns (ITRs) mandated by public and private sector banks.

Alternative Funding Models

“Studying abroad is no longer just about wealthy students chasing prestige; it is about a farmer using years of savings to give their child a global engineering degree,” said Sonal Kapoor, global chief business officer at Prodigy Finance. “Traditional banks typically demand heavy collateral and a co-signer, quietly excluding highly capable candidates. Lenders assessing future earning potential rather than physical family assets are stepping in to fill that structural void.”

ALSO READ New Zealand eyes India to boost international enrolments

For non-metro households, taking on non-collateralised debt based on prospective income is a calculated high-stakes gamble—but one that pays off. Market tracking shows that 74% of international master’s graduates double their salaries post-degree, with lower-income students frequently seeing even steeper income multipliers.

As countries tighten visa norms, the persistence of outbound numbers proves that global postgraduate education has evolved. It is no longer an elite luxury, but an essential instrument of upward social mobility for middle-India.