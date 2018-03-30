India’s longest elevated road inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath; top 10 facts about the project

The expressway is a 10.3 km long elevated road, making it the longest elevated road in the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated India’s longest elevated road in Ghaziabad. The elevated stretch will connect Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad to UP Gate. The Hindon Elevated Road Project aims to ease traffic flow from New Delhi to Ghaziabad. Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to claim that the project was a brainchild of his Government in 2016. But, the BJP government has asserted that much of the implementation of the work began after Yogi Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister. The flyover access will be open to traffic from today. Here are top facts about Hindon Elevated Road Project, which is India’s longest elevated road:

1. The expressway is a 10.3 km long elevated road, making it the longest elevated road in the country.

2. The Hindon Elevated Road will be connecting Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad to UP Gate, shortening an hour-long journey to just 18 minutes.

3. The total cost of the completed project is estimated to be Rs. 1,147 crore.

4. The entire stretch of the Hindon Elevated Road is built on 228 single-pier pillars.

5. The vehicles using the elevated road will be allowed to drive at an average speed limit of 80 km/hour.

6. The Hindon Elevated Road project faced several clearances from the central agencies. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change gave its final nod and gave environment clearance on March 11th.

7. The Hindon Elevated Road will also connect commuters to NH-24, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway making journey till Delhi’s Akshardham signal-free.

8. The longest elevated road will also help commuters and travellers to reach Hindon airbase which is at a distance of 1.5 km from the toll gate.

9. The Hindon Elevated Road is constructed on Transit-oriented development (TOD) basis, a kind urban planning that aims at public transportation made easily accessible to residential, business and leisure space.

10. According to Ghaziabad Development Authority, the remaining work of the project is expected to be completed by May 2018.