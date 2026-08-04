The One97 Communications share dropped 1.5% to the day’s low of Rs 1,388.40 on the NSE after news reports suggested that 1.5 crore shares changed hands via block deals, which is 2.3% of the total outstanding equity. The average price per share was Rs 1,367.8, amounting to the deal at Rs 2,038 crore.

The total volume today remained at an average of 45 lakh shares, which is in line with its one-week average of 43 lakh shares and one-month average of 41 lakh shares.

Paytm: Shareholding as of June, 2026

Media reports indicate that existing investors Saif Partners, Saif II Mauritius and Elevation Capital V may have sold their stake. However, Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently.

Here is a look at the shareholding at the end of the June quarter: Saif Partners India IV Ltd. held a 3.63% stake in the company, while Saif III Mauritius Company owned 8.55% of the company. Meanwhile, Elevation Capital’s holding was not disclosed, meaning their stake would be less than 1%.

The sellers would be subject to a 60-day lock-up, preventing further stake sales during the period, subject to customary exceptions.

Paytm share price performance

The share price of One97 Communications has risen 7.2% in the last five trading days. The stock has surged 14.5% in the past one month and 15.6% in the last six months. Paytm’s share price has advanced 29.4% over the last 12 months.

Paytm Q1FY27

The parent company of Paytm posted a surge of 79% year-on-year in consolidated net profit to Rs 220 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 123 crore in the same quarter a year back. The rise in net profit was aided by continued growth in its payments business, merchant subscriptions and financial services distribution.

Quarter-on-quarter, the company’s profit rose from Rs 183 crore in Q1FY27. For the full financial year FY26, Paytm had reported its maiden annual profit of Rs 552 crore.

Its revenue from operations increased 28% YoY to Rs 2,448 crore during Q1FY27, compared with Rs 1,918 crore a year back. Total income increased to Rs 2,630 crore from Rs 2,159 crore in the year-ago period, while total expenses stood at Rs 2,383 crore.