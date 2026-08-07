Godrej Properties reported a net profit of Rs 349.38 crore in Q1FY27, down 41.61% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 598.40 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 16.48% YoY to Rs 506.17 crore, compared with Rs 434.56 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Godrej Properties’ net profit declined 45.87%, while revenue fell 85.36% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Godrej Properties Q1: Bookings touch Rs 8,651 crore

Godrej Properties reported its highest-ever first-quarter booking value in Q1 FY27, driven by strong demand for new residential launches across key markets. The real estate developer’s booking value rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 8,651 crore during the April-June quarter, even as its net profit fell 42% due to lower income and profitability.

The company sold 3,738 homes during the quarter, covering a total area of 6.2 million square feet. This also marked the sixth consecutive quarter in which Godrej Properties recorded bookings of more than Rs 7,000 crore.

Godrej Properties: Company maintains FY27 outlook

Commenting on the results, Pirojsha Godrej said, “Godrej Properties delivered another solid quarter for bookings, collections, business development and earnings. We expect the sales momentum to continue for rest of the year led by strong end user demand across key markets.”

He added, “We remain on track to deliver on bookings of over INR 39,000 crore and collections of INR 24,000 crores for the year, which will allow us to generate approximately Rs. 9,000 crores of operating cash flow, which in turn will allow us to continue to invest in sustainable growth. We will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments.”

Realty firm Godrej Properties’ Total income also fell to Rs 1,345.04 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 1,620.34 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.



