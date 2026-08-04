The government on Monday informed Parliament that 352 significant technical defects were reported in domestic and international flight operations during the first six months of 2026, highlighting continued regulatory oversight of airline safety and maintenance practices.

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The figures were shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Of the total defects reported till June, 334 were linked to domestic flight operations, while 18 were related to international services. However, the ministry did not disclose the nature or severity of the technical defects.

The data was furnished in response to a question from CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who sought details of safety violations and technical defects identified in domestic and international flight operations over the past three years.

Akasa Air reported highest number of technical defects

Among airlines, Akasa Air accounted for the highest number of significant technical defects during the January-June 2026 period, reporting 152 such cases. Of these, 151 were related to domestic operations.

Air India Express reported 53 significant defects, followed by IndiGo with 47 and Air India with 46. Other carriers included Star Air (29), SpiceJet (9), Fly91 (9), India One Air (5) and Blue Dart (2).

According to the data, a total of 2,420 significant technical defects were reported across domestic and international flight operations between 2023 and June 2026.

The ministry did not specify the nature of the defects or indicate whether they resulted in flight disruptions, delays or safety incidents.

DGCA steps up safety enforcement

Alongside monitoring technical defects, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continued enforcement action against airlines for safety-related violations.

“During the period from January, 2024 to June, 2026, DGCA issued 382 show-cause notices to airlines in respect of safety violations. These violations are addressed as per the Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual of DGCA,” Mohol said in the written reply.

The minister also informed Parliament that the DGCA took 51 enforcement actions against scheduled airlines between 2023 and 2025 for major safety violations. These actions included financial penalties, suspension of approvals or authorisations, and warnings.

Following the June 12, 2025 Air India Boeing 787-8 crash near Ahmedabad, the DGCA launched a comprehensive safety audit at major airports through a circular issued on June 19, 2025. The review covered flight operations, aircraft maintenance, airworthiness, ground handling, airside safety, aerodrome infrastructure, air traffic management, communication and navigation systems, cabin safety and other operational areas.

Post-crash audits found procedural deficiencies

The post-crash surveillance identified non-compliances and procedural deficiencies involving airlines, aircraft maintenance organisations, airport operators and ground handling agencies.

“During the surveillance, certain non-compliances and procedural deficiencies relating to airlines, aircraft maintenance organisations, ground handling agencies, airport operators and associated aviation stakeholders were observed. The observations were primarily related to maintenance practices, defect reporting, ground handling equipment, airside operations, aerodrome infrastructure, and operational procedures.

“All observations were duly addressed and rectified by the concerned organisations,” Mohol said.

The government’s response indicates that while technical defects and procedural lapses continue to be detected through routine surveillance, regulators have maintained enforcement through inspections, show-cause notices and corrective action to strengthen aviation safety across the sector.