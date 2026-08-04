Central Railway has announced a one-way special train between Mumbai and Danapur to cater to the additional passenger demand during the ongoing travel season. The special service will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in the early hours of August 5 and connect several key stations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Train No. 01081 will leave CSMT at 12.30 am on August 5 and reach Danapur at 8 am the following day. The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Bookings open

Central Railway said reservations for Train No. 01081 were opened on August 3 through all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as the IRCTC website.

The special train will comprise 12 Sleeper Class coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two General Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans, offering additional capacity for passengers travelling to eastern India.

Passengers planning to travel in unreserved coaches can purchase tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS). Railway officials have also advised passengers to use the RailOne app for ticket booking and NTES or the National Train Enquiry System website to check train timings and running status.

Temporary services to manage seasonal demand

Indian Railways regularly introduces special trains during periods of increased passenger demand to supplement regular services and reduce waiting lists. One-way specials are generally operated to clear heavy passenger traffic on specific routes where demand is concentrated in a single direction.

The Mumbai-Danapur corridor witnesses significant passenger movement, particularly during festivals, vacations and seasonal travel periods, prompting railways to introduce additional services whenever required.