Indian Railways loaded 141.3 million tonnes of freight in July 2026, up from 129.7 million tonnes in July last year, a 9% increase, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways.

Iron ore, coal and fertiliser lead freight growth

Iron ore loading grew 22.2% compared to July last year. Coal and food grains both rose 11.5%, while fertiliser loading increased 12%. A category covering other miscellaneous goods grew 12.1%.

Coal supply to thermal power plants rose 20% over July 2025, as railways increased coal movement during the month.

Freight revenue rises 8%; passenger traffic also grows

The rise in freight loading brought in Rs 1,137 crore more in revenue compared to July last year, an 8% increase. Among the zones, East Central Railway and Eastern Railway each recorded a 33% rise in freight revenue. West Central Railway grew 23%, and South Eastern Railway grew 10.33%.

Passenger traffic also increased in July. Indian Railways carried 63.35 crore passengers, compared to 62.19 crore in July 2025, with growth recorded in both suburban and non-suburban travel.

July freight growth outpaces June performance

The July numbers mark a pickup from June 2026, when freight loading had grown at a slower 4 per cent, with Indian Railways carrying 142.21 million tonnes against 136.71 million tonnes a year earlier, according to an earlier Ministry statement. Freight revenue in June had risen about Rs 430 crore, or 3%, over June 2025.

Coal supply to power plants had also grown at a slower pace in June, up 7% year-on-year, compared to the 20% rise recorded in July. Fertiliser loading, which grew 12% in July, had risen at a sharper 19.1% in June.

For the first quarter of FY 2026-27 (April-June), Indian Railways had loaded 419.08 million tonnes of freight, against 413.05 million tonnes in the same period the previous year.

Passenger traffic in June had stood at 63.81 crore, slightly higher than July’s 63.35 crore, with the Ministry noting the expansion of premium services during the month, including an increase in Vande Bharat services to 164 and Amrit Bharat services to 72.

The Ministry of Railways said the numbers reflect demand from the infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and energy sectors, along with continued efforts to improve freight logistics.