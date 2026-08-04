UPL announces leadership overhaul after Chairman Mike Frank resign from the role effective August 31.

UPL said in its regulatory filing that Frank resignation came as he has decided to relocate to the United States due to personal commitments, ending his four-and-a-half-year tenure with the company.

UPL leadership overhaul

UPL announced Group Chairman and CEO Jai Shroff to now lead the company’s global crop protection business.

To support the business, the company has also expanded the roles of two senior executives. Sameer Tandon has been appointed President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa and Europe regions, while Ashish Dobhal will serve as President for the Americas.

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The company said the new leadership structure is aimed at ensuring continuity in strategy while speeding up decision-making and improving execution across its key markets. It added that the move is part of its efforts to build a simpler, flatter and more agile organisation.

Sameer Tandon to oversee APAC, Africa and Europe

UPL said Sameer Tandon has more than 26 years of leadership experience across the consumer goods and crop protection industries.

He has managed businesses across India, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe with full profit-and-loss responsibility. According to the company, he has led business transformation initiatives, strengthened customer engagement and delivered profitable growth during his career.

Ashish Dobhal to lead Americas business

Ashish Dobhal brings more than 23 years of leadership experience across major agricultural markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, UPL said.

His experience covers sales, research and development (R&D), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He previously served as CEO of UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions (SAS) and most recently led the company’s global sales and supply chain operations.

The company said Dobhal has a strong track record of driving business growth, strengthening organisational capabilities and improving operational efficiency.

Company reaffirms focus on profitable growth

UPL said, “With these changes, the Company reiterates its commitment to a leadership team focused on driving profitable growth, improving operations, and creating long-term value for its customers, partners, and shareholders.”